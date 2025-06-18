StrongPoint, the grocery technology company, today announced the launch of RetailQ, an analytics service designed to help grocery retailers uncover real cost savings in their order picking operations.

RetailQ is ananalytics service that uses advanced digital simulation and virtual pick bots to help grocery retailers identify cost savings and improve efficiency in their in-store picking operations. By digitally modelling every step of the fulfillment process, RetailQ enables retailers to test different scenarios, quantify the impact of operational changes, optimize workflows and reveal hidden inefficiencies.

Grocery retailers can leverage the RetailQ service to:

Uncover hidden inefficiencies such as underutilized pick paths or staffing imbalances

Benchmark performance and leverage best practices

Assess service standards, out-of-stock occurrences, and product substitutions

Identify operational bottlenecks, both now and in the future

Identify and eliminate non-value-adding tasks in the workflow

Determine most efficient workflows by simulating picks using pick bots

The RetailQ service turns analytics into actionable insights to drive best practice and maximize return on investment. The service presents:

Opportunities to streamline picking operations and reduce labor costs through workflow optimization

Operational opportunities and recommend optimal hardware, equipment, and tools tailored to your unique picking process

Focus areas prioritized by the greatest opportunities for improvement

A comprehensive business case forecasting the impact of proposed changes and improvements across your picking estate

"Grocers need operational analyses to understand the strengths and weaknesses of their e-commerce fulfillment. StrongPoint's RetailQ gives grocery retailers detailed insights into where they can improve efficiency or confirm that they are already operating at high performance levels. Every grocer should be certain they're running at peak efficiency across their stores and RetailQ delivers that insight," said Jacob Tveraabak, CEO of StrongPoint.

