T'way Air: Gateway to Seoul: Fly Direct from Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Frankfurt, and Zagreb

SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air, Korea's leading low-cost carrier, has launched its "This is KOREA moment" promotion on its official website. Valid through June 30, the offer applies to all five of the airline's Europe - Incheon (Seoul) routes - Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Frankfurt, and Zagreb- for travel through March 28, 2026.

During summer 2025, T'way Air operates daily Rome-Incheon and Frankfurt-Incheon flights; Paris-Incheon service runs five times weekly (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun); Barcelona-Incheon flies four times weekly (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat); and Zagreb-Incheon departs three times weekly (Tue, Thu, Sat). All flights include two complimentary meals in both Business and Economy classes. T'way Air operates its Europe routes using A330-200 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

T'way Air offers two limited-time vouchers until June 30, 2025:

€ 70 Early Bird Voucher : valid on bookings of €600 or more, travel period September - March, 2026.

: valid on bookings of €600 or more, travel period September - March, 2026. € 30 Off Voucher : valid on bookings of €500 or more, travel through March 28, 2026.

: valid on bookings of €500 or more, travel through March 28, 2026. €30 Prior Seat Voucher: valid for advance seat reservations on B777-300ER, valid through March 28, 2026

Plus, passengers entering promo code KOREA2506 at booking will save up to a 10% on any Europe - Seoul routes (actual savings vary with the exchange rate at purchase).

While in Seoul, witness the guard-changing ceremony at Gyeongbokgung Palace in traditional hanbok, browse skincare boutiques and street food stalls in bustling Myeongdong, and learn about Korean history on a DMZ tour. Explore Korea's vibrant energy and charm beyond the capital, from Busan's dynamic port to Jeju's scenic island.

For full flight schedules, voucher terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 50 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T'way Air

T'way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T'way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, Airbus A330s, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T'way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

