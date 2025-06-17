Anzeige
WKN: 662247 | ISIN: FR0000062234 | Ticker-Symbol: 49F
Stuttgart
18.06.25 | 09:05
1.482,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 19:00 Uhr
Compagnie de l'Odet: Combined General Meeting of June 17, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

June 17, 2025

Combined General Meeting of June 17, 2025

ALL THE RESOLUTIONS WERE ADOPTED BY MORE THAN 99%

DIVIDEND UP 10%

The Combined General Meeting of Compagnie de l'Odet was held on June 17, 2025, chaired by Vincent Bolloré.

92.49% of the capital took part in the voting. All the resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting were approved by between 99% and 100%.

Among the resolutions put to the vote at the Combined General Meeting of June 17, 2025, shareholders approved the renewal of the directorships of Gilles Alix, Cyrille Bolloré, Sébastien Bolloré, Vincent Bolloré, Yannick Bolloré, Ingrid Brochard, Cédric de Bailliencourt, Hubert Fabri, Janine Goalabré, Lynda Hadjadj, Valérie Hortefeux, Alain Moynot and Martine Studer.

The dividend of 4.40 euros per share, up 10% on the dividend paid in 2024, will be paid on June 26.


