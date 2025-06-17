Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DC9V | ISIN: CA90388C1068 | Ticker-Symbol: QFB
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:00
0,002 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ULTRA LITHIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ULTRA LITHIUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,01111:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 22:24 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ultra Lithium Inc.: Ultra Lithium - Laguna Verde Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV: ULT, OTC: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB) ("Ultra Lithium" or the "Company") today announced that Mr. Juan Orozco, General Manager of Argentinian subsidiary Ultra Argentina S.R.L. has signed an agreement purportedly between Ultra Argentina S.R.L. and Alto Grande Cobre S.A. to sell the Laguna Verde project to Alto Grande Cobre S.A. (the "Purported Agreement"). This unauthorized action was taken without notice to the Company and without any legal authorization or validity.

The terms of the Purported Agreement are:

  1. Payment of US $300,000 for 97% of Laguna Verde (paid)
  2. Option to purchase 3% of Laguna Verde for US $3 million for 36 months from the date of signing the Purported Agreement

The Company rejects the Purported Agreement and the purchase and sale transaction contemplated thereby (the "Illegal Transaction"), which is null and void.

Mr. Juan Orozco had no authority to enter into any transaction to dispose of the Laguna Verde Project. By participating in the Illegal Transaction, Mr. Orozco has engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the shareholders of Ultra Argentina SRL and its parent company, Ultra Lithium Inc., for his own benefit and that of associated parties.

The Company has retained reputable Argentine and Canadian counsel who are initiating both civil and criminal proceedings against all individuals and entities involved in the Illegal Transaction. The Company is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect its ownership of the Laguna Verde project.

About Ultra Lithium Inc.

Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property and other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kiki Smith, CFO

For further information, please contact:
Kiki Smith, CFO
T: +1-778-968-1176
E: kiki@ultralithium.com
W: www.ultralithium.com
Or view the Company's filings at www.SEDARPLUS.com
Follow us on X-Twitter @Ultra_Lithium and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ and may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.