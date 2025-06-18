Anzeige
18.06.2025 10:30 Uhr
HSG Europe: HSG Laser Launches Next-Gen GH and TS2 Laser Cutting Systems at Düsseldorf Debut

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser unveiled its next-generation laser cutting solutions-the GH V2.0 high-power flatbed system and TS2 intelligent tube cutting machine-at its Düsseldorf showroom, marking a major milestone in its European market expansion.

Attended by customers and partners from across the continent, the event featured live demonstrations of both systems and highlighted HSG's growing infrastructure to support European manufacturers with smarter, faster, and more localized solutions.

GH V2.0: Speed and Stability for Advanced Sheet Cutting

The GH V2.0 impressed visitors with its combination of 200?m/min travel speed, 4G acceleration, and a fully welded frame for long-term cutting stability. Powered by the AlphaT Plus control system, the machine integrates intelligent functions such as multi-sheet edge detection, automatic slag removal, and cutting path optimization, enabling higher accuracy and efficiency in high-volume production environments.

TS2: Flexible, Automated Tube Cutting with AI Integration

The TS2 system delivers efficient and precise cutting for tubes and profiles up to Ø273?mm, with 140?m/min movement speed, 1.4G acceleration, and 140?r/min chuck rotation. Designed for flexibility, it supports auto-loading, bevel cutting, and features AI-powered weld seam detection-a combination that enhances automation while reducing manual intervention and overall production cost.

More Than a Showroom: A Regional Hub for Support and Solutions

HSG's Düsseldorf facility has evolved into a multi-functional hub for European customers-offering live demonstrations, application testing, technical training, and after-sales coordination. More than just a display space, it serves as a hands-on access point where customers can engage with HSG's technologies, receive expert guidance, and experience tailored support close to home.

Enhanced Logistics Across Europe

To meet rising demand for fast delivery and localized service, HSG has established a dual-warehouse network:

  • The German warehouse, operational since March 2025, provides broad coverage across Western and Central Europe from its 10,000?m² site near major ports.
  • The Polish warehouse, in service since late 2023, ensures rapid distribution across Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

Together, these facilities significantly reduce lead times for machines and spare parts-strengthening HSG's ability to support customers with greater responsiveness and supply reliability.

Built for Europe, Backed by Global Expertise

With localized infrastructure, expert teams, and the latest product innovations now available in-region, HSG Laser is advancing its mission to empower European manufacturers through high-performance, intelligent, and reliable laser cutting solutions.
For more information, visit www.hsglaser.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hsg-laser-launches-next-gen-gh-and-ts2-laser-cutting-systems-at-dusseldorf-debut-302484990.html

