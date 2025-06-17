Li Bang International Corporation Inc.: Li Bang International Announces Its Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024

JIANGYIN, China, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Bang International Corporation Inc. ("Li Bang International") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company," "we," "us," "our company," or " Li Bang") (Nasdaq: LBGJ), a company engaged in designing, developing, producing, and selling stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment in China, today announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2024.
Highlights for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024
- Revenue - for the six months ended December 31, 2024, total revenues of approximately $4.7 million, compared to revenues of approximately $3.7 million for the six months ended 2023, reflecting an increase of approximately 27% due mainly to higher revenue from project sales.
- Gross profit - for the six months ended December 31, 2024, gross profit of $841,000, compared to gross profit of approximately $612,000 for the six months ended 2023, reflecting an increase of approximately 37% due mainly to higher revenues and margin improvement.
- Despite the challenges from a slow down in the PRC economy, the Company was able to reduce its net loss to approximately $1.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, as comparted to net loss of approximately $1.5 million for the six months ended 2023.
Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
For the Six Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Variance
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Revenues
$
4,716,845
100.0
%
$
3,729,845
100.0
%
$
987,000
26.5
%
Cost of revenues
(3,875,916)
(82.2)
%
(3,118,057)
(83.6)
%
(757,859)
24.3
%
Gross profit
840,929
17.8
%
611,788
16.4
%
229,141
37.5
%
Operating expenses:
Selling
423,228
9.0
%
$
368,409
9.9
%
$
54,819
14.9
%
General and administrative
1,464,679
31.1
%
1,479,561
39.7
%
(14,882)
(1.0)
%
Provision for expected credit losses
135,456
2.9
%
342,542
9.2
%
(207,086)
(60.5)
%
Total operating expenses
2,023,363
43.0
%
$
2,190,512
58.8
%
$
(167,149)
(7.6)
%
Loss from operations
(1,182,434)
(25.2)
%
(1,578,724)
(42.4)
%
396,290
(25.1)
%
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(205,482)
(4.4)
%
(213,102)
(5.7)
%
7,620
(3.6)
%
Other income, net
194,583
4.1
%
347,670
9.3
%
(153,087)
(44.0)
%
Total other (expense) income, net
(10,899)
(0.3)
%
134,568
3.6
%
(145,467)
(108.1)
%
Loss before provision for income taxes
(1,193,333)
(25.5)
%
(1,444,156)
(38.8)
%
250,823
(17.4)
%
Income tax (benefit) expense
(67,418)
(1.4)
%
18,892
0.5
%
(86,310)
(456.9)
%
Net?loss
(1,125,915)
(24.1)
%
(1,463,048)
(39.3)
%
337,133
(23.0)
%
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(877)
0.0
%
(1,350)
0.0
%
473
(35.0)
%
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
$
(1,125,038)
(24.1)
%
(1,461,698)
(39.3)
%
336,660
(23.0)
%
Revenues
Total revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2024 increased by $987,000, or 26.5%, to $4,716,845 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $3,729,845 for the comparable period in 2023. The increase in the Company's revenues was primarily attributable to the increase in the revenue from project sales.
- Revenue for project sales increased by $963,906 or 27.6% to $4,451,937 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $3,488,031 for 2023. The increase was primarily due to three more projects completed in the six months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the comparable period in 2023.
- Revenues from retail sales increased by $23,094 or 9.6% to $264,908 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $241,814 for 2023. The change in retail revenues is primarily due to slight increase in total number of retail orders.
Gross Profit
Gross profit was $840,929 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $229,141, from $611,788 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Gross margin increases by 1.4%, to 17.8% for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from 16.4% for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in gross margin was mainly due to the lower proportion of purchased parts and higher proportion of self-produced products in specific projects compared to the six months ended December 31, 2023, resulting in lower overall costs. The product mix is determined by project types and contract terms. Management believes the Company's gross margin will continue to improve as production efficiency increases.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were approximately $2.02 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $167,149 from approximately $2.19 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023.
- Selling expenses were $423,228 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $54,819, or 14.9%, from $368,409 for the comparable period in 2023. The net increase was mainly due to the increase in market expansion fees and project bidding fees, which consistent with the revenue growth during the period.
- General and administrative expenses were $1,464,679 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of?$14,882 or 1.0%, from $1,479,561 for the comparable period in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in headcount in administrative departments, net of higher consulting fees compared with the six months ended December 31, 2023.
- Provision for expected credit losses was $135,456 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of?$207,086 or 60.5%, from $342,542 for the comparable period in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the collection of the accounts receivables from previous projects. And these receivables were recognized as credit losses in prior periods.
Other (Expense) Income
Other (expense) income was expense of $890,201 and income of $1,493,465 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to: (a) brand charge revenue decreased by $77,017; (b) government subsidies decreased by $36,969; and (c) non-project installation and maintenance revenue decreased by $27,782.
Net Loss
Net loss was $1,125,915 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $337,133 from net loss of $1,463,048 for the same period in 2023.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash of $1,094,269, compared to $153,914 as of June 30, 2024.
Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities was $258,431 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $430,260 from net cash used of $171,829 for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily attributable to the Company's enhanced profitability and receivable management.
Net cash used in investing activities was $4,532,991 for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $4,446,120 compared to net cash used in investing activities of $86,871 for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily attributable to the increase in loans lent to third parties.
Net cash provided by financing activities was $5,236,406 for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $5,218,493 compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $17,913 for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily attributable to the completion of the Company's initial public offering("IPO") in 2024, which provided net proceeds of approximately $5.23 million.
About Li Bang International Corporation Inc.
Li Bang International Corporation Inc. specializes in the independently research, development, production, and sale of stainless-steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own " Li Bang " brand in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Committed to innovation and high-quality, the Company uses modern production facilities and state-of-the-art procedures and strives to become a first-class commercial kitchen appliance manufacturer in China. The Company's long-term vision is to establish itself as a household name, synonymous with the products it manufactures. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://ir.libangco.cn.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
We have made statements in this report that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, assumptions or future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "could" and similar expressions. These statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements include statements about: our business and operating strategies and plans for the development of existing and new businesses, ability to implement such strategies and plans and expected time; developments in, or changes to, laws, regulations, governmental policies, incentives, taxation and regulatory and policy environment affecting our operations and the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in our revenues, costs or expenditures; general business, political, social and economic conditions in mainland China where we base our operations.
The ultimate correctness of these forward-looking statements depends upon a number of known and unknown risks and events. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Consequently, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law; we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update this forward-looking information. Nonetheless, we reserve the right to make such updates from time to time by press release, periodic report or other method of public disclosure without the need for specific reference to this interim report. No such update shall be deemed to indicate that other statements not addressed by such update remain correct or create an obligation to provide any other updates.
LI BANG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)
December 31,
June 30,
2024
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
$
1,094,269
$
153,914
Restricted cash
96,125
80,293
Accounts receivable, net
11,662,750
12,286,665
Notes receivable
22,543
172,348
Loans receivable
4,515,050
-
Inventories
1,728,639
1,750,369
Advances to suppliers, net
846,772
991,518
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
348,042
283,061
Total current assets
20,314,190
15,718,168
Non-current assets:
Fixed deposits
2,643,147
2,665,993
Non-current accounts receivable
526,939
670,146
Prepayment for land use rights
1,391,130
1,403,154
Deferred offering cost
-
588,013
Property and equipment, net
2,687,078
2,790,891
Intangible assets, net
527,846
539,925
Deferred tax assets, net
575,376
533,345
Other non-current assets
134,790
169,933
Total non-current assets
8,486,306
9,361,400
Total Assets
$
28,800,496
$
25,079,568
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Short-term loans
$
425,951
$
6,857,415
Accounts payable
4,697,264
4,694,905
Advances from customers
1,173,881
1,027,164
Taxes payable
3,027,617
3,273,227
Due to related parties
224,636
131,574
Other payables and other current liabilities
1,403,386
1,033,729
Total current liabilities
10,952,735
17,018,014
Non-current Liabilities:
Long-term loans
10,155,250
3,806,557
Total non-current liabilities
10,155,250
3,806,557
Total Liabilities
21,107,985
20,824,571
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Equity:
Ordinary shares (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized,
1,875
1,700
Subscription receivable
(1,699)
(1,699)
Additional paid-in capital
6,833,912
2,236,677
Statutory reserves
761,989
755,100
Retained earnings
452,050
1,583,977
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(293,423)
(258,907)
Total shareholders' equity of the Company
7,754,704
4,316,848
Non-controlling interests
(62,193)
(61,851)
Total Equity
7,692,511
4,254,997
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
28,800,496
$
25,079,568
LI BANG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)
For the Six Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Revenues:
Project revenues
$
4,451,937
$
3,488,031
Retail revenues
264,908
241,814
Total revenues
4,716,845
$
3,729,845
Cost of revenues
(3,875,916)
(3,118,057)
Gross profit
840,929
611,788
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
423,228
368,409
General and administrative
1,464,679
1,479,561
Provision for expected credit losses
135,456
342,542
Total operating expenses
2,023,363
2,190,512
Loss from operations
(1,182,434)
(1,578,724)
Other (expenses) income:
Interest expense
(205,482)
(213,102)
Other income, net
194,583
347,670
Total other (expenses) income, net
(10,899)
134,568
Loss before provision for income taxes
(1,193,333)
(1,444,156)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(67,418)
18,892
Net loss
(1,125,915)
(1,463,048)
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(877)
(1,350)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
$
(1,125,038)
$
(1,461,698)
Comprehensive loss
Net loss
$
(1,125,915)
$
(1,463,048)
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain
(33,981)
102,560
Total comprehensive loss
(1,159,896)
(1,360,488)
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(342)
(2,543)
Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
$
(1,159,554)
$
(1,357,945)
Loss per ordinary share
- Basic and diluted
$
(0.06)
$
(0.09)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
- Basic and diluted
17,628,239
17,000,000
LI BANG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
For the Six Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,125,915)
$
(1,463,048)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
218,547
230,934
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(17,245)
(14,785)
Provision for expected credit losses
135,456
342,542
Deferred tax expense
(46,935)
18,892
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
713,032
287,094
Notes receivable
149,390
(673,822)
Advances to suppliers
(39,082)
(624,146)
Inventories
6,779
(419,768)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(45,089)
237,785
Accounts payable
42,896
746,266
Advances from customers
156,632
763,878
Taxes payable
(219,118)
(90,259)
Due to related parties
(522)
(14,032)
Other payables and other current liabilities
329,605
500,640
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
258,431
(171,829)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Loans to third parties
(4,515,050)
-
Purchases of property and equipment
(42,177)
(104,142)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
24,236
17,271
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,532,991)
(86,871)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from loans
56,044
783,945
Repayments of loans
(47,370)
(691,466)
Payment of offering costs
-
(74,566)
Net proceeds from initial public offering
5,227,732
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,236,406
17,913
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash
(2,449)
8,352
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
959,397
(232,435)
Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
230,997
541,127
Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
1,190,394
$
308,692
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash
Cash
$
1,094,269
$
169,996
Restricted cash
96,125
138,696
Total cash and restricted cash per the statements of cash flows
$
1,190,394
$
308,692
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
202,787
$
217,565
Income taxes paid
$
124
$
-
Non-cash transactions:
Reclassification of deferred offering cost
$
630,322
$
-
