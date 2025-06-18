Anzeige
i-80 Gold Corp: i-80 Gold Announces Voting Results From its 2025 Meeting of Shareholders

RENO, Nev., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 17, 2025. A total of 235,438,321 common shares, representing approximately 53.1% of the Company's outstanding common shares as at the April 23, 2025 record date, were voted by proxy at the Meeting. A summary of the results are as follows:

1.Number for Directors

At the Meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors of the Company at seven.

2.Election of Directors

All director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 29, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot.

Director

Vote Type

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes (%)

Ron Clayton

For

166,403,289

94.6 %

Withheld

9,435,085

5.4 %

Richard Young

For

169,960,265

96.7 %

Withheld

5,878,110

3.3 %

Eva Bellissimo

For

143,483,907

81.6 %

Withheld

32,354,466

18.4 %

John Begeman

For

148,867,932

84.7 %

Withheld

26,970,442

15.3 %

John Seaman

For

138,514,480

78.8 %

Withheld

37,323,893

21.2 %

Arthur Einav

For

147,774,404

84.0 %

Withheld

28,063,970

16.0 %

Cassandra Joseph

For

162,123,576

92.2 %

Withheld

13,714,797

7.8 %

3.Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP (USA), Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

4.Advance Notice Policy

Shareholders approved the Company's Advance Notice Policy outlining the procedures and requirements for nominating individual directors to the board of the Company.

The voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada -focused mining company committed to building a mid-tier gold producer through a new development plan to advance its high-quality asset portfolio. The Company is the fourth largest gold mineral resource holder in the state with a pipeline of high-grade exploration projects advancing towards feasibility and one operating project ramping-up toward steady state, all strategically located in Nevada's most prolific gold-producing trends. Leveraging its fully permitted central processing facility following an anticipated refurbishment, i-80 Gold is executing a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to maximize efficiency and growth. i-80 Gold's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:IAU) and the NYSE American (NYSE:IAUX). For more information, visit www.i80gold.com.

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp

© 2025 PR Newswire
