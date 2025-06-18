Researchers in Denmark claim to have identified the best locations for rear plane-of-array irradiance sensors on the back of single-axis trackers in bifacial PV projects. Their work suggests how to reduce sensor quantities while maintaining accurate performance monitoring. Researchers from Danish PV project developer European Energy and the Technical University of Denmark have outlined a new methodology for rear irradiance monitoring bifacial photovoltaic systems relying on trackers. "The goal of the research was simply to figure out where to put pyranometers on the back of utility-scale bifacial ...

