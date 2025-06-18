Scientists in Austria have conducted a risk analysis for four setups for coupled PV-electrolyser systems, and tested them under three use cases. They calculated failure probability as well as the levelized cost of hydrogen and its risk-weighted variant. Researchers from the Austrian Institute of Technology have conducted a risk analysis of coupled PV-electrolyser systems and have found that electrolyzers have a higher probability of total system failure compared to the PV plant. "This paper presents a novel and integrated risk-cost framework for designing and operating coupled PV-electrolyzer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...