Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWFL | ISIN: GB00BMT80K89 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
MOLECULAR ENERGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 10:36 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IFS Appoints Shawn Juister as President, Energy & Resources

Rapid growth in major energy customers and new product investment marks new era for Energy & Resources business

ITASCA, Ill., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced the appointment of Shawn Juister as President, Energy & Resources, reflecting IFS's strong growth in the sector and new product investment. Juister has joined the IFS executive leadership team, bringing more than 20 years of experience to the company.

With this appointment, IFS continues to strengthen its focus on the Energy & Resources (E&R) sector, which includes asset-intensive and service-centric customers in Energy and related industries. Juister will be responsible for driving accelerated growth in the sector, deepening customer value, and executing IFS's ambitious E&R product roadmap.

Juister has previously held global leadership positions across software, energy, and asset-intensive industries. He brings deep experience in enterprise software and commercial transformation, including senior roles at Hitachi Energy and RPM Global, where he delivered significant revenue growth and led major go-to-market and SaaS transitions.

"Shawn is an accomplished software executive with a track record of scaling enterprise businesses and delivering commercial transformation," said Max Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at IFS. "His leadership will be instrumental as we double down on our momentum in Energy & Resources, following landmark customer wins such as Total Energies, and as we bring our next-generation AI-powered industry solutions to market."

Shawn Juister, President, Energy & Resource, IFS, added: "Now is a very exciting time to join IFS. The company is extending its leadership and investment in solutions tailored for the energy industry in parallel with the energy sector undergoing major strategic and digital transformation. I am looking forward to working with our customers to capitalize on the opportunities for growth."

IFS Press Contacts:
EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: adam.gillbe@ifs.com

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: mairi.morgan@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-appoints-shawn-juister-as-president--energy---resources,c4165938

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/shawn-pr,c3419944

shawn pr

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifs-appoints-shawn-juister-as-president-energy--resources-302484995.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.