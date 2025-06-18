Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of New Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2025

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Bannerman as an independent, non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

Mr Bannerman, a Chartered Accountant, is a non-executive Director of JP Morgan China Growth & Income Trust plc and also of The Global Smaller Companies Trust plc, where he also acts as Chair of the Audit Committee.

He was formerly Chair of the Audit Committee and also Chair of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust plc.

On appointment, Nick will be a member of the Company's Audit & Risk Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Management Engagement & Remuneration Committee.

The Chairman of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc, Richard Wyatt, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Nick to the Board. We are very pleased to have someone with such investment, operational and management experience together with a deep knowledge of the investment trust sector joining us as a Director."

Mr Bannerman's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in May 2026.

Mr Bannerman currently holds 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed under UK Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

