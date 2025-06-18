Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - The Operation BIM research team from Asian Phytoceuticals Public Company Limited, led by Professor Dr. Pichaet Wiriyachitra, has announced a significant achievement in immunotherapy innovation using Fortified Mangosteen Extracts. This natural formulation has helped 80 individuals living with HIV/AIDS reach a state known as "ByeByeHIV", characterized by strong health and, in some cases, the complete eradication of the virus from their bodies. The study has been published in the international journal Clinical Immunology Research under the title "ByeByeHIV with Thai Innovation."

Thai Research Breakthrough Published in International Scientific Journal A Milestone of Success

According to the Ministry of Public Health, in 2025, Thailand is projected to have 8,862 new HIV cases, 10,217 people have died from AIDS-related conditions, while 568,565 individuals are living with HIV.

"ByeByeHIV" refers to a condition where HIV/AIDS patients can reduce their viral load to undetectable levels without the use of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) while maintaining good health. It also applies to those who had adverse side effects from ARVs and can now discontinue treatment while staying healthy and HIV-undetectable.

The ByeByeHIV innovation is based on a natural extract formula composed of mangosteen, black sesame, soy, guava, and Centella asiatica. This dietary supplement, approved by the Thai FDA, boosts immune functions-especially Th1, Th17, and Killer T cells-targeting infected cells and repairing HIV- and ARV-induced telomere damage.

Based on the February 2024 publication titled "ByeByeHIV with Thai Innovation", (ByeByeHIV with Thai Innovation: https://www.scivisionpub.com/abstract-display.php?id=3167) the formula successfully helped two groups:

Group A: 24 HIV-positive individuals never on ARVs

Group B: 26 individuals previously treated with ARVs

By December 2024, both groups expanded to 40 participants each, all of whom achieved ByeByeHIV.

The latest journal article, ByeByeHIV with Plant-Based Immunotherapy: Progress Update on 40 Cases without the Use of ARV Drugs (Group A), reports all 40 participants in Group A achieved ByeByeHIV. Notably, 15 individuals stopped the mangosteen-based regimen for 6 months to over 4 years while maintaining undetectable viral loads and excellent health. The first participant to discontinue the formula has now been virus-free for nearly 10 years. This suggests complete HIV eradication for the 15 individuals.

The Group B study (Progress Update on 40 Cases with Prior Use of ARV Drugs) shows that all 40 participants also reached ByeByeHIV, with 15 discontinuing the regimen for 3 months to over 2 years-remaining healthy and HIV-free. This implies HIV/AIDS may now be curable without relapse.

ByeByeHIV with Plant-Based Immunotherapy: Progress Update on 40 Cases without the Use of

ARV Drugs (Group A) https://www.scivisionpub.com/abstract-display.php?id=3769

ByeByeHIV with Plant-Based Immunotherapy: Progress Update on 40 Cases with Prior Use of

ARV Drugs (Group B) https://www.scivisionpub.com/abstract-display.php?id=3770

These three remarkable recoveries highlight the potential of natural extract-based innovations in HIV treatment-restoring life quality to normalcy. All three individuals have publicly come forward and now serve as mentors, inspiring others to overcome stigma and reclaim their lives.

Professor Dr. Pichaet summarized, "This study confirms the potential of ByeByeHIV formula as a viable alternative for HIV patients unable to tolerate ARVs or new patients avoiding long-term ARV use. This marks a historic milestone for Thailand-challenging the 40-year belief that HIV/AIDS cannot be cured."

"This Thai national innovation deserves global recognition for safely awakening the body natural healing power without side effects. Though categorized as a supplement, it has achieved what pharmaceuticals could not. Legal frameworks should evolve to reflect modern scientific breakthroughs."

