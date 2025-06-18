Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18
[13/06/2025]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 18thJune 2025
Announcement Date: 18/06/2025
Ex Date: 26/06/2025
Record Date: 27/06/2025
Payment Date: 10/07/2025
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - EURHedged Dist
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|EUR
|0.2405
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - GBPHedged Dist.
|IE000XIITCN5
|GBP
|0.1642
