MMJ International Holdings: DEA Bungles Marijuana Policy- Blocks FDA Studies While CCP Illegal Marijuana Grows Flourish

Illegal THC on every corner, Illegal grow ops in plain sight, Yet the DEA continues to block MMJ BioPharma Cultivation's FDA sanctioned application to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis pending since 2018.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / While MMJ BioPharma Cultivation has spent over 2,300 days waiting for the DEA to approve its lawful, FDA authorized application to produce pharmaceutical-grade marijuana for clinical trials, the country is being flooded with illicit and contaminated cannabis products-and it's all happening right under the DEA's nose.

The very agency entrusted to regulate controlled substances is not just asleep at the wheel, it's actively obstructing medical science while ignoring an exploding national crisis.

Illicit Hemp, Pesticides, and Criminal Networks

According to a recent Florida Department of Agriculture study:

64% of hemp-derived products sampled from Florida smoke shops were illegal marijuana under federal law.

44% contained pesticides that pose serious health risks to consumers.

These include lab-made cannabinoids like Delta-8 THC, THC-P, and HHC, all easily accessible in retail stores with no DEA oversight, no age restrictions, and no FDA medical justification.

This unregulated market is not only a danger to public health; it's a DEA sanctioned loophole that undermines legitimate science.

DEA Targets Science, Not Crime

While all this continues, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation an FDA-compliant firm with orphan drug status for Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis trials, has faced relentless obstruction by DEA DIVERSION officials .

The agency forced MMJ into unconstitutional Administrative Law Judge hearings, in clear violation of Supreme Court precedent. It ignored deadlines, withheld a proper Order to Show Cause, and operated in direct contradiction of its own Training Manual, which mandates timely action and prohibits delay as a method of denial.

Meanwhile, Prevoznik and Strait were rewarded with a DEA funded trip to Dubai to speak as drug policy experts. The irony is almost grotesque:

DEA Obstruct science at home. Speak as experts abroad.

Chinese Crime Networks Grow Marijuana with Impunity

Simultaneously, investigative reports from The Daily Caller and The Maine Wire expose a vast network of illegal marijuana grows in rural Maine tied to a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) front group known as the Sijiu Association.

Federal law enforcement identified over 270 suspected CCP-linked grow ops in Maine.

Police raids recovered thousands of plants, processed marijuana, meth, and illegal neurotoxins.

The network is allegedly linked to CCP influence operations through the United Front Work Department (UFWD).

Yet the DEA, despite receiving Homeland Security reports and FDA alerts, has failed to act with urgency or transparency on state to state illegal activities.

"The DEA had time to delay a law-abiding FDA-regulated company, but no time to shut down state illegal activities and transnational marijuana farms tied to CCP front groups. That's not just negligence. That's systemic failure."

The Cost of Obstruction: American Lives

While the DEA allows illegal hemp and foreign criminal enterprises to flourish, American patients are left suffering without access to investigational treatments.

The agency has become a gatekeeper of decay-protecting its own bureaucracy while abandoning its mission.

If newly nominated DEA Administrator Terry Cole is serious about reform, he must:

Launch an immediate audit of Diversion Control Division corruption.

Cancel all unlawful ALJ proceedings.

Transfer cannabis oversight to FDA and NIH where science prevails.

Hold DEA Personnel accountable-not reward them with Dubai junkets.

The DEA is not just broken. It is obstructing justice, undermining science, and enabling crime.

And the American people deserve far better.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

