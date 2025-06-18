Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 21:02
0,787 Euro
+1,29 % +0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7630,80912:37
0,7740,79712:36
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2025 11:38 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Declaration

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that James Rutherford, an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has today been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Perseus Mining Limited. Perseus Mining Limited is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange.

This notification satisfies the Company's obligations under UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2).

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-director-declaration-1040834

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
