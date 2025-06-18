Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Declaration

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that James Rutherford, an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has today been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Perseus Mining Limited. Perseus Mining Limited is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange.

This notification satisfies the Company's obligations under UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2).

