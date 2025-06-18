MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: Bo Derek's Perfect?10 Brand, in Partnership with MainStreetChamber Holdings, Donates Mattresses and Furniture to Veterans at Harvison House

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Perfect?10, the elevated home and lifestyle brand launched by MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) in collaboration with renowned actress, equestrian, and entrepreneur Bo Derek, has donated a collection of premium mattresses and bedroom furniture to Harvison House, a transitional housing program dedicated to serving homeless and at-risk veterans. This meaningful contribution supports Harvison House's mission of restoring dignity, stability, and wellness to those who have served our country.

The donation was captured in a moving behind-the-scenes video available here: https://vimeo.com/1081167081. The footage features remarks from Perfect?10 founding partner Larry Kozin, who was on-site for the delivery, as well as members of the Harvison House team, showcasing the heartfelt impact of the initiative on veterans entering the program.

"This isn't just a delivery-it's a transformation," said Kozin in the video. "Perfect?10 was created to elevate lives through comfort, quality, and purpose. Being here to personally help furnish rooms for our veterans is exactly what this brand was built to do."

Perfect?10 represents the evolution of the trusted American-made Perfect Dreamer mattress line-originally founded in 1982 by Kozin-now reimagined and expanded through an exclusive partnership with Bo Derek. The collection offers a premium range of mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture designed for comfort, beauty, and healing. Each mattress features a signature 10-inch core engineered for optimal spine and body alignment and is enhanced with cooling and comfort layers in profiles up to 14 inches, delivering an elevated sleep experience.

"I'm deeply honored to continue supporting veterans through initiatives like this," said Bo Derek. "Helping provide a sense of comfort and stability for those who've sacrificed so much is truly meaningful to me. Perfect?10 is more than a brand-it's an opportunity to serve, and I'm proud to be part of it."

The philanthropic vision of Perfect?10 was shaped in part by longtime publicist and brand strategist Rona Menashe, who played an instrumental role in forming the collaboration between Bo Derek and MainStreetChamber Holdings and ensuring the brand's core values are rooted in meaningful community impact.

Bo Derek's longstanding commitment to America's veterans continues to inspire the brand's mission. For nine years, she served as the National Honorary Chairperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs' National Rehabilitation Special Events and was named an Honorary Green Beret by the Special Forces Association in recognition of her extraordinary advocacy and support.

Tommy Meharey, U.S. Marine and President of MainStreetChamber Holdings, shared his support: "As a Marine, it's personal. The values behind Perfect?10 are rooted in service-to customers and communities. Supporting Harvison House is part of a greater promise to give back where it matters most."

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing models for organizations of all sizes, from emerging startups to legacy enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Logistics, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce. As a pioneer in business expansion, licensing, and franchise alternatives, MSCH empowers entrepreneurs through high-growth, low-cost business models that drive revenue and long-term success. Through strategic partnerships and mission-aligned ventures like Perfect?10, the company creates lasting impact in both commerce and community.

To view the full video of the donation and delivery, visit: https://vimeo.com/1081167081

Media Contacts:

Rona Menashe

Guttman Associates PR & Marketing

310-246-4600 | rona@guttmanpr.com

SOURCE: MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bo-dereks-perfect%e2%80%af10-brand-in-partnership-with-mainstreetchamber-1040797