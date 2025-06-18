UK developer Innova inks three PPAs with energy trading and services company ElectroRoute. The offtake agreements have been structured to align with existing UK government backed contracts for difference agreements in place for each site. Innova Renewables has secured power purchase agreements (PPAs) covering 61 MW of solar capacity in the United Kingdom in a deal with energy trading and services company ElectroRoute. The PPAs will see ElectroRoute provide route-to-market and trading services for three solar projects in Great Britain. The 15-year PPAs cover projects owned through a joint venture ...

