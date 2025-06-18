Global Diagnostic Companies to Benefit with Faster Development Manufacturing

Cytiva and Argonaut Manufacturing Services Inc., "Argonaut," have established a contract manufacturing agreement to enhance reagent stabilization services and lyophilization capabilities for diagnostic assay developers globally.

Lyophilization and reagent stabilization provides substantial benefits to both diagnostic companies and their customers including cost reduction, elimination of cold-chain logistics, and extended shelf-life. Additionally, these approaches are favourable for environmental stewardship (e.g. ESG initiatives) as they reduce emissions and carbon footprint. Lyophilization may also assist organizations in addressing the new ISO 9001 guidance on climate change.

The collaboration will help diagnostic assay developers to access critical support services from the combined capabilities of both companies, gain the advantages of lyophilization capabilities at scale and access manufacturing facilities in both Europe and the US benefitting from:

Reduced shipping costs and overall cost of goods reduction

Shorter project timelines speeding up commercialization of tests

Reduced emissions and carbon footprint promoting sustainable business practices

"Working together with Cytiva notably improves our manufacturing capacity, improving the service offered to our customers especially in the UK/EU marketplace. Putting our customer needs first is at the center of everything we do," commented Stacy Sutton, General Manager of Life Sciences at Argonaut Manufacturing Services, Inc.

Gabriel Fernandez de Pierola, General Manager of Diagnostic and Genomic Solutions at Cytiva, comments "Feedback from our customers shows a preference towards local manufacturing for lyophilization projects and working with Argonaut to provide cGMP level manufacturing further helps to address evolving customer needs in the lyophilization space."

The partnership is anticipated to positively impact diagnostic assay development teams with immediate effect.

About Cytiva

At Cytiva, our mission is to advance and accelerate the development of therapeutics. With 15,000 associates in more than 40 countries, we're driven to use our expertise and talent to achieve better flexibility, capacity, and efficiency for our customers. Our broad and deep portfolio of tools and technologies, global scale, and best-in-class service provides critical support from discovery to delivery, for customers spanning researchers, emerging biotech, large-scale biopharma and contract manufacturers. Learn more at cytiva.com.

About Argonaut

Argonaut Manufacturing Services, Inc. is an FDA-registered cGMP contract manufacturing organization (CMO) dedicated to providing custom manufacturing and supply chain solutions for biopharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. Aseptic drug fill/finish features state-of-the-art automated equipment for high yield filling of sterile injectable drugs including biologics, peptides, small molecule, and vaccines. Diagnostic manufacturing includes proprietary lyophilization technology and a spectrum of kitting capabilities. Projects are supported with full analytical quality control services including warehousing and global shipping logistics. Serving innovators in the life science, molecular diagnostics, and biopharma industries, Argonaut provides a wide range of flexible solutions for diverse outsourcing needs. Learn more at argonautms.com

