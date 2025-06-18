Patented biometric and AI technology helps businesses fight sophisticated identity fraud while providing full control

Jumio, the leader in AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights, today announced general availability of Jumio Liveness Premium with advanced deepfake detection, the company's most advanced biometric liveness detection solution to date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250618472801/en/

Jumio's premium solution leverages a patented Jumio technology, combining randomized color sequences and AI-driven analysis to confirm human presence in real time, effectively stopping spoofing attacks before they impact businesses. With this release, Jumio adds another layer of security to the recently launched Jumio Liveness, an advanced, in-house liveness detection technology that expands beyond traditional presentation attacks, such as paper or screen copies, and employs sophisticated AI models to block advanced threats like injection attacks and deepfakes.

Enabled customers using this advanced technology during early release are already seeing measurable value, with one leading LATAM finance startup now catching over 30% more sophisticated fraud attempts including injection attacks and deepfakes.

Jumio's comprehensive multi-layer defense strategy tackles a wide range of attack types, both current and emerging. By combining liveness detection, AI-driven fraud detection, anti-spoofing technologies and the power of connected intelligence, Jumio's system is designed to defend against existing threats while staying agile enough to address future attacks. This robust strategy is backed by an expansive portfolio of more than 300 issued patents and patent applications spanning nearly 100 unique patent families and ensures that businesses using Jumio's services remain protected in an ever-evolving fraud landscape.

"Attackers are using tools that were once confined to research labs. AI-generated faces, synthetic overlays and injection techniques are now being deployed at scale by bad actors," said Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio. "Jumio's premium liveness with advanced deepfake detection addresses the next generation of fraud head-on and is the perfect solution for businesses seeking to proactively increase their defenses."

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250618472801/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Haleigh Kent-Bryant

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

810-516-5486

APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir

FINN Partners

Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com

+65 8139 2504

LATAM Media Contact

Lavinia Muñoz

Sentidos Comunicaciones

lavinia@sentidoscomunicaciones.com

+52 5510124305