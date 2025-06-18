Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 12:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azazie Drops Its 2025 Atelier Homecoming Collection -- A Whole Fashion Moment for Main Characters Only

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading DTC e-tailer for all things occasionwear, announces the launch of its 2025 Atelier Homecoming Collection, and it's here to make sure you eat on the dance floor this season.

Azazie x Homecoming Collection

From glitter minis that catch every beam of party light to soft-girl chiffon dresses that float with you while you twirl, this collection is all about stepping into your spotlight - whether your vibe is fairycore, clean girl, or glamazon CEO. Homecoming is your chance to turn the hallway into a runway, and Azazie has the looks to match your energy. "This collection is for the girl who wants to be the moment," says Daniel Sanchez, Creative Director at Azazie. "We're talking bold styles, major sparkle, and color palettes that turn heads. No matter your aesthetic, we wanted to create a dress that makes you feel like your best self."

2025 is all about sparklecore - and these dresses bring that to life. We're talking sequin showpieces that shimmer with every step. Glitter gowns that radiate light like you've been dipped in stardust. Glossy satin styles in rich jewel tones (hi, emerald green and cherry red) for that luxe look. Dreamy layered tulle if you're going full princess-core. And printed fits with florals, wild patterns, and Y2K inspo for that extra pop of personality.

The Atelier Homecoming Collection also serves major detail energy - corset bodices, bows, cutouts, layered skirts, rosettes, and asymmetric hems. It's giving editorial. It's giving main feed. And if your vibe is more chill? Slip dresses are so back - sleek, minimal, and made to move.

When it comes to color, it's a full-spectrum slay. Red is the moment - bold, fiery, and full of power. Black is classic cool girl and always hits. Pinks are everywhere this season, from soft blush to full-on Barbiecore. Purple has its princess era (lavender, lilac, and deep plum, yes please). And if you're bringing sunshine energy? Yellow is all about good vibes and golden-hour glow, and low-key, the trending color of the season.

Every dress is made-to-order (no waste, no mass production), and comes in sizes 0-30, because everyone deserves their main character moment - no gatekeeping. Even better? Prices start at under $120. Chic, conscious, and affordable? Say less.

The Atelier Homecoming Collection is available now, exclusively at azazie.com/all/atelier-homecoming-dresses

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley,?Azazie?is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie?is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. ?Visit the website at? www.azazie.com.

Azazie

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713303/Azazie.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713325/Azazie_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/azazie-drops-its-2025-atelier-homecoming-collection--a-whole-fashion-moment-for-main-characters-only-302484413.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.