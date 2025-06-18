Rarecells, Inc. Appoints Dr. Rita Shaknovich to Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK and PARIS, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rarecells, Inc., a leader in liquid biopsy technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rita Shaknovich to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Shaknovich brings over 20 years of leadership experience across private industry and academia. She has a distinguished track record of building high-performing teams, developing innovative diagnostic tests, establishing world-class laboratory environments, and advancing critical research in cancer biology, genomics, and epigenetics.





Dr. Shaknovich currently serves as Chief Medical Officer at Agilent Technologies, where she oversees medical strategy and contributes to the development of innovative diagnostic solutions. Prior to joining Agilent, Dr. Shaknovich held senior leadership positions at GRAIL and Cancer Genetics, where she played pivotal roles in clinical and translational initiatives. She began her career in academic medicine, serving as Assistant Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College and Montefiore Medical Center (NY).

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Shaknovich to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Patrizia Paterlini, CEO and Founder of Rarecells, Inc. "Her extensive expertise in molecular pathology and her commitment to advancing cancer diagnostics align perfectly with Rarecells' mission to revolutionize early cancer detection through innovative liquid biopsy technologies."

Rarecells, Inc. is renowned for its ISET® (Isolation by SizE of Tumor cells) technology, a cutting-edge approach that enables the detection of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and CTC-DNA in the bloodstream, facilitating early cancer diagnosis and monitoring. The addition of Dr. Shaknovich to the Scientific Advisory Board underscores the company's dedication to integrating top-tier scientific insights into its research and development efforts.

"I am excited to join Rarecells' Scientific Advisory Board and contribute to their groundbreaking work in liquid biopsy," said Dr. Shaknovich. "Early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to advance technologies that can significantly impact patient outcomes."

About Rarecells, Inc.

Rarecells, Inc. is a leading company in the development of innovative non-invasive tests for early cancer diagnosis based on the proprietary hypersensitive approaches of combined CTC-DNA, ctDNA molecular detection and AI-based Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) identification. Founded in 2012, the firm is headquartered in New York with offices and laboratories in New York and Paris.

For more information, visit www.rarecells.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6f3c244-7537-4d5c-9c2a-11f18a5f48b0

Contact: media@rarecells.com