18.06.2025 12:22 Uhr
1000 Miglia S.r.l.: 1000 Miglia 2025: Morning Between the Futa and Raticosa Hairpin Bends

FROM 1:00 PM THE 430 CLASSIC CARS WILL START ARRIVING IN SIENA, WHERE THEY WILL STOP IN PIAZZA DEL CAMPO

1000MIGLIA2025_Tappa2_S097

BRESCIA, Italy, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second leg of the 1000 Miglia 2025 left in the early morning today from Bologna. The weather continued to assist the crews, who reached the two historic 1000 Miglia passes, the Futa and the Raticosa, in view of sun-kissed Apennine panoramas. Along the stretch connecting the two passes, the first Average Trial of this edition was also held.

"The roar of the engines at the start and the smell of paraffin for me are synonymous only with the 1000 Miglia - Joe Bastianich's statement while waiting for the Time Control at the start of the leg in Bologna - today we will be in Siena, in the Chianti region, and in Rome, the Caput Mundi city. It will be an adventure, we are doing very well, and we are happy that the weather is assisting us."

The classification updated after Time Trial 32 sees Erejemovic-Llanos in the lead in a 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Ss, who, with today's first sports trials, have overtaken the defending champions Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli, who had ended yesterday's leg in first position. Still in third position is the Belometti-Ricca crew in a 1929 Lancia Lambda Spider Tipo 221. Hotz-Mozzi remain in the lead of the Ferrari Tribute with an F8 Spider, and so do Magni-Giavardi in aPolestar 4 for the 1000 Miglia Green.

Around 9.15 am, the convoy reached Prato: after the Time Control on the banks of the Bisenzio River, the cars made their way through the heart of the Tuscan town, passing through Piazza Duomo, Piazza San Francesco and Piazza Santa Maria delle Carceri, greeting the Prato public with a Passage Control in front of the Emperor's Castle.

It was then the turn of the Time Trials in the Linari area, after which it was the Val d'Elsa that accompanied the convoy to the arrival in Piazza del Campo in Siena, for the iconic glimpse of the liveries parked on the tricolour synthetic in the famous square of the Palio delle Contrade.

Press Office
+393316133162

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eda18a93-8dd4-4863-8d32-72fa39cd0f5d


