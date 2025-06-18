FinEx Metals: Finex Metals Begins Trading on TSX Venture Exchange and Advances 2025 Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol FINX. The listing marks a key milestone as FinEx actively advances its 2025 field program across multiple targets in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.

Tero Kosonen, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinEx, comments: "Our listing on the Exchange comes at a time when gold's strategic relevance is growing globally. With a district-scale land position in Finland's premier gold belt and a steadily advancing field program, FinEx provides its shareholders with exposure to potential discovery-stage exploration projects in a structurally bullish gold environment".

2025 Exploration Program Now Underway

The 2025 field season is fully funded with a $4M treasury and underway with concurrent exploration initiatives across the Ruoppa, Nuuti, Somma and Hangas project areas:

Drone magnetic survey covering the Ruoppa, Nuuti, Somma and Hangas projects in June 2025;

Soil sampling and bedrock mapping at the Nuuti and Somma projects from June to August 2025;

Trenching to target extensions of Ruoppa East and Outamaa mineralization from July to August 2025;

Top of Bedrock drilling on the Ruoppa project in July 2025; and

Diamond core drilling (approximately 2,500 metres) targeting Ruoppa East mineralization from August to September 2025.



About the Ruoppa Project

The Company's flagship Ruoppa project is situated in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland, adjoining Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine land position, the largest gold mine in Europe, and in proximity to the land position that hosts Rupert Resources' recent Ikkari discovery. Previous work by FinEx at Ruoppa identified a series of high-grade gold targets that extend over approximately 2.7 km. High-grade rock grab samples from trenches include 52 samples above 1 g/t Au with the highest value measuring 95.1 g/t Au, within a zone extending over 250 m. Ruoppa is fully permitted for drilling and a first-pass diamond drill program is scheduled for August 2025. For more information on the Ruoppa project, refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 14, 2015, as filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About FinEx Metals Ltd.

FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) is a gold-focused mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned, royalty free projects near existing mining operations in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. The Company's flagship Ruoppa project adjoins Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine land position, the largest gold mine in Europe, and in proximity to the land position that hosts Rupert Resources recent Ikkari discovery.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.finexmetals.net.

FinEx Metals is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, a discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Petri Peltonen, MAusIMM(CP), EurGeol, a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Peltonen is not independent by reason of being a Contractor and Shareholder of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Tero Kosonen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 681-9100

tero@finexmetals.net

For further information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb

Investor Relations Manager

+1 (778) 867-5016

brennan@nqcapitalgroup.com

