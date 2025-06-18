Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of the Company's Board of Directors and the appointment of Sharon Birkett to the Company at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

All nine nominees were elected to the NexGen Board of Directors at the Meeting. Each director will hold office until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders, or until they resign or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Leigh Curyer 340,185,606 99.40% 2,062,264 0.60% Christopher McFadden 328,587,888 96.01% 13,659,980 3.99% Richard Patricio 178,050,715 57.17% 133,393,362 42.83% Sharon Birkett 340,874,774 99.60% 1,373,096 0.40% Warren Gilman 278,012,002 81.29% 63,989,031 18.71% Sybil Veenman 289,918,984 84.71% 52,328,886 15.29% Karri Howlett 289,495,535 84.69% 52,331,283 15.31% Bradley Wall 294,660,088 86.15% 47,383,105 13.85% Ivan Mullany 223,720,847 65.53% 117,693,013 34.47%

Update on Director Nominees

Ms. Birkett has extensive public and private equity experience, having served nearly two decades as Chief Financial Officer for Multi-Color/Collotype Labels, overseeing finance and accounting, corporate control functions, financial planning and analysis, board of directors reporting, compliance, and financial transactions. During her tenure, she completed 30 bolt-on acquisitions ranging from $20 million to over $1 billion, driving significant investor value. She is a qualified audit committee financial expert who advises and guides global organizations, boards of directors, and stakeholders on financial management, rapid business growth, risk, tax, treasury, audit, and compliance.

Ms. Birkett previously served as Director of Finance for Avery Dennison Materials Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Avery Dennison Corporation. She is a member of the Australian Society of Certified Practicing Accountants and currently serves as an independent director and audit committee chair of ENVU, a private-equity owned global provider of professional herbicides, insecticides and pesticides for non-agricultural uses.

Christopher McFadden, Chair of the Board of Directors, commented: "On behalf of the entire team at NexGen, I would like to warmly welcome Ms. Birkett to the Company's Board. Ms. Birkett brings to the Board strong expertise in strategic corporate governance and financial management. She has a proven track record in corporate leadership and business growth, having played a key role in the transformation of organizations into muti-billion dollar enterprises unlocking significant shareholder value. This skillset will serve NexGen well as the Company advances toward final approvals for the Rook I Project, securing financing, initiating construction and ultimately transitioning into production."

Miss Birkett's appointment follows the retirement of long-serving Board member and Chair of the Audit Committee, Trevor Thiele, whom after 12 years of exemplary service to NexGen and its valued shareholders, has chosen not to stand for re-election. Ms. Birkett will assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee effective immediately following Mr. Thiele's retirement.

Mr. McFadden continued, "I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the significant contribution from Mr. Thiele, who has demonstrated exemplary service to the NexGen Board of Directors and our valued shareholders over the past 12 years. With his extensive experience in senior finance roles, and his strong understanding of the global nuclear landscape, Mr. Thiele has played an instrumental leadership role in guiding the Company through exponential growth, while ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of NexGen's financial reporting and internal controls. On behalf of the Board and the entire NexGen team, we wish Mr. Thiele the very best and thank him for his outstanding service."

Following the mailing of the Management Information Circular, Ms. Susannah Pierce informed the Company that she would not be standing for re-election at the Meeting due to other professional commitments. As a result, she is not included among the nominees listed above. The Company and its Board of Directors thank Ms. Pierce for her valuable contributions and dedicated service during her tenure.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

