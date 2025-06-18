BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 17 June 2025 were:

204.59p Capital only

204.76p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 54,928 Ordinary Shares on 17th June 2025, the Company has 56,496,429 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,864,876 which are held in treasury.