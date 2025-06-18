Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP), announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2025. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as Shopify's auditors. In addition, shareholders approved the non-binding advisory resolution on Shopify's approach to executive compensation, as further described in Shopify's management information circular dated April 7, 2025.
The detailed results of the meeting were as follows:
- Election of Directors
Each of the ten (10) nominees for director were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:
|Director
|Votes
for
|% of
Votes for
|Votes
Against
|% of
Votes Against
|Tobias Lütke
|1,676,977,579
|98.18%
|31,136,925
|1.82%
|Lulu Cheng Meservey
|1,704,810,215
|99.81%
|3,304,289
|0.19%
|Gail Goodman
|1,293,245,116
|75.71%
|414,869,388
|24.29%
|David Heinemeier Hansson
|1,704,845,375
|99.81%
|3,269,129
|0.19%
|Jeremy Levine
|1,610,300,766
|94.27%
|97,813,738
|5.73%
|Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah
|1,697,583,779
|99.38%
|10,530,676
|0.62%
|Joe Natale
|1,667,914,523
|97.65%
|40,199,981
|2.35%
|Kevin Scott
|1,702,755,451
|99.69%
|5,358,884
|0.31%
|Toby Shannan
|1,702,794,212
|99.69%
|5,320,292
|0.31%
|Fidji Simo
|1,430,792,451
|83.76%
|277,322,053
|16.24%
- Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as Shopify's auditors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors' compensation. The votes were cast as follows:
|Votes
for
|% of
Votes for
|Votes
Withheld
|% of
Votes Withheld
|1,780,900,707
|99.35%
|11,673,409
|0.65%
- Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution on Shopify's approach to executive compensation was approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes were cast as follows:
|Votes
for
|% of
Votes for
|Votes
Against
|% of
Votes Against
|1,064,652,087
|62.33%
|643,461,082
|37.67%
Following the meeting, the Board of Directors intends to select Tobias Lütke to continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors and Joe Natale to serve as Lead Independent Director.
About Shopify
Shopify is a leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as BarkBox, Vuori, BevMo, Carrier, JB Hi-Fi, Meta, ButcherBox, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more.
For more information visit www.shopify.com
|CONTACT INVESTORS:
|CONTACT MEDIA:
|Carrie Gillard
|Stephanie Ross
|Director, Investor Relations
|Lead, Communications
|IR@shopify.com
|press@shopify.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255882
SOURCE: Shopify