Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its $6 million 2025 project-wide exploration program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Over 5,000 meters of drilling together with geophysical and geochemical surveys are designed to focus on target advancement, target generation and discovery.

Highlights and Next Steps:

Transformational Exploration Season Has Commenced: The 2025 program is more robust than the inaugural 2024 program, with double the budget and drill metres planned. Crews have mobilised to site with camp construction, geological mapping, IP Geophysics, and drill pad construction now underway. Drilling is anticipated to begin no later than mid-July.

Over 3,000 meters of drilling planned at the Creek Zone, designed to investigate the extent and continuity of near-surface, high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization. Historical and recent highlight intercepts include:

122.53 m of 2.11 g/t Au including 1.5 of 121.0 g/t Au (CZ-24-004 7 )

) 57.95 m of 2.69 g/t Au including 19.50 m of 7.31 g/t Au (CZ-24-005 8 )

) 22.0 m of 11.7 g/t Au including 4.0 m of 61.2 g/t Au (CZ97-0085)

Over 2,000 meters of drilling planned at the Finn Zone, designed to evaluate the extent and continuity of high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization. Historical highlight intercepts include:

35.7 m of 7.26 g/t Au including 1 m of 215.4 g/t Au (JD95-047 2)

25.9 m of 6.42 g/t Au including 6.1 m of 12.8 g/t Au (JD94-015 1 )

) 22.0 m of 6.32 g/t Au including 12.6 m of 10.8 g/t Au (JD12-0033)

Project-wide exploration will also focus on drill target refinement, including:

Over 20 line km of induced polarization (" IP ") geophysics along the newly defined 12 km long JD porphyry trend

") geophysics along the newly defined 12 km long JD porphyry trend Over 2,000 soil samples across parts of the JD porphyry trend and the epithermal-related Finn to Creek corridor

Over 30 days of project-wide geological mapping and prospecting

Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals, commented: "We are very excited to have kicked off our 2025 exploration season at our JD project, which is fully funded by the proceeds of our recently completed private placement. The Toodoggone region in north-central British Columbia is one of the hottest mineral exploration districts in Canada, and has seen heightened corporate activity, combined with a large influx of capital. We expect plenty of news flow coming from the Toodoggone over the summer and fall, including drill results from our own aggressive 5,000 metre program."

Figure 1. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the JD Project in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis, TDG, Amarc and Centerra's corporate websites.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/255925_2d2b07a7743f0abf_001full.jpg

JD Exploration Program

Crews have mobilised to the Toodoggone District to commence the 2025 JD Project exploration season (Figure 1). The primary goal for 2025 multidisciplinary exploration program is to advance and expand the epithermal-related Creek and Finn gold-silver targets through a series of systematic step-out holes, and to generate and refine new priority targets across the highly-prospective 4.5 km long Finn to Creek corridor, as well as the 12 km long JD porphyry trend (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Map of the JD Project showing the broad JD Porphyry trend and the epithermal-related Finn to Creek Corridor. Planned areas for IP and soil surveys are shown in grey. Key targets are highlighted.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/255925_2d2b07a7743f0abf_002full.jpg

Creek Zone: Drilling at the Creek Zone (Figure 2) is designed to investigate the lateral and vertical extent of high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization (e.g., 122.53 m of 2.11 g/t Au, including 20.0 m of 10.01 g/t Au, and including 1.52 m over 121.0 g/t Au, CZ-24-004, Figure 3, see October 2, 2024, news release). Based on new geological and structural modelling, a series of steeply-dipping, northwest trending parallel vein sets with associated halos of disseminated gold mineralization have been defined. Over 3,000 meters across 10 to 12 drill holes are planned to systematically test the vein-controlling structures on 50 to 100 meter pierce-points covering a strike-length of over 700 meters (Figure 3) and a down-dip extent of over 200 meters. Results from this phase of drilling should inform grade continuity, the scale of the epithermal system and where follow-up deeper and/or step-out holes are warranted.

Figure 3. Map of the Creek Zone showing drill collar locations with selected highlights. The area targeted for 2025 drilling is outlined in red. See references below for data sources.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/255925_2d2b07a7743f0abf_003full.jpg

Finn Zone: Drilling at the Finn Zone is designed to expand the footprint of high-grade, near-surface base metal-rich gold-silver mineralization intersected in historical drilling (e.g., 35.7 m of 7.26 g/t Au including 1 m of 215.4 g/t Au in hole JD95-0472). Based on an extensive compilation of over 300 historical drill holes, a new geological and structural model suggests that epithermal-related gold-silver mineralization is hosted within veins and vein-breccias situated along a northwest striking and gently dipping volcaniclastic unit. Over 2,000 meters of drilling across 7 to 9 drill holes are planned to test the model along strike (e.g., towards hole JD13-024) and down-dip (e.g., toward JD12-015) covering a strike-length of over 650 meters (Figure 4). Drilling near the higher-grade core may also be completed to verify historical grades, confirm structural controls and explore at depth to assess the geometry and grade of the mineralized footwall zone (e.g., JD12-0093).

Figure 4. Map of the Finn Zone showing historical drill collar locations with selected highlights. The area targeted for 2025 drilling is outlined in red. See references below for data sources.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/255925_2d2b07a7743f0abf_004full.jpg

Target Generation: Project-wide exploration activities are aimed at target generation and drill target refinement.

Over 20 line km of IP geophysics will build on previous surveys and expand the grid along the high-prospective, 12 km long JD porphyry trend. Areas considered prospective for porphyry-related mineralization along this trend (e.g., Belle South) will also be covered by new soil geochemical grids (Figure 2).

Areas considered highly-prospective for epithermal-related gold-silver mineralization along and proximal to the Finn to Creek corridor will be covered by new soil geochemical grids. Detailed geological mapping focused on lithological and structural controls of epithermal-related veins and breccias will be completed to inform a new targeting model.

High-priority target areas outside of the main JD area (e.g., Oxide Peak West, Moosehorn, and East McClair) will be investigated through geological mapping and prospecting (Figure 2).

Timeline: Crews have mobilised to site with camp construction, geological mapping, IP Geophysics, and drill pad construction now underway. Drilling at the Creek Zone is anticipated to begin by mid-July, at the latest.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has not been able to verify the historical exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release since such data is historical and the original drill core is not readily available. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource's AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD Project in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

References

Krause, R.G. (1995), 1994 Geological and Geochemical Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 23663, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. Krause, R.G. (1996), 1995 Geological Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24284, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. McBride, S. (2013), 2012 Geological, geochemical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 33556, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. McBride, S. and Leslie, C. (2014), 2013 Geological, geophysical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 34762, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. Hawkins, P.A. (1998), 1997 Exploration Report on the Creek Zone for Antares Mining and Exploration Corporation and AGC Americas Gold Corporation, JD Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, Internal Report #98-065-1. Davis, J.W., and Jamieson, M.D. (1998), Drilling and Geophysical Report on the M.H. Mineral Clain Group, Toodoggone District, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 25757, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. Sun Summit Minerals news release October 2, 2024 Sun Summit Minerals news release October 16, 2024



Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the Company's exploration plans and forecasts; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; potential mineralization, exploration plans, and engagement with First Nations communities. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the focus, purpose and goals of project wide exploration; the existence and timing of news releases and updates, if any, coming from the project area; the Company's ability to complete the drill program as currently contemplated; risks inherent in exploration activities; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters; labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of nancing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on its projects; that the Company may not be able to conrm historical exploration results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

