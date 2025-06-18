AdaCore, which provides software development tools for mission-critical systems, and embedded software security company CodeSecure, today announced a definitive merger agreement. The merger creates a unified company committed to advancing software safety, security, and reliability across critical industries.

The merger combines two highly complementary portfolios: AdaCore's expertise in high-integrity software development for defense, aerospace, rail, and automotive applications, and CodeSecure's application security testing solutions, including advanced static analysis capabilities that identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in embedded systems.

Franco Gasperoni, currently CEO of AdaCore, will serve as CEO of the newly combined company. Under his leadership, the merged organizations will focus on accelerating innovation, expanding market reach, and delivering comprehensive solutions that address both functional safety and cybersecurity requirements.

"This combination marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to secure the world's most critical software," said Gasperoni. "By uniting AdaCore's commitment to safety with CodeSecure's leadership in security, we are positioned to help customers navigate growing regulatory demands and cyber threats with confidence and agility."

The merger strengthens the company's global presence, expanding its teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, and serving a joint customer base that includes defense contractors, aerospace OEMs, medical device manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and industrial automation leaders.

"Software security is key to high-integrity, mission-critical applications across several industries, and keeping customers safe," said Morad Elhafed, a general partner at Battery Ventures, which backs both companies. "This combination of AdaCore and CodeSecure provides companies across critical industries important new tools to manage risks, build mission-critical products, and fuel growth. We look forward to working with Franco and his management team to help scale the combined company."

"This partnership marks an exciting opportunity to bring even greater value to our customers," said Mike Dager, CEO at CodeSecure. "By joining forces with AdaCore, we are combining our complementary strengths to deliver more robust solutions, accelerate innovation, and grow as a unified company dedicated to advancing high-integrity software development."

AdaCore equips developers to create reliable, safe, and secure software. For over 30 years, the company has delivered open-source toolchains for safety-critical languages including Ada/SPARK, C/C++, and Rust. AdaCore's tools are built to meet the most rigorous standards and supported by long-term commitments to ensure continuity and certification readiness. Learn more at www.adacore.com

CodeSecure provides industry-leading static application security testing (SAST) tools that help organizations identify and remediate vulnerabilities early in the development lifecycle. With deep expertise in software security and compliance, CodeSecure supports the highest assurance requirements across embedded and enterprise software systems. Learn more at www.codesecure.com

