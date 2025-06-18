Device refurbishment leader uses Camunda to enhance customer experience, reduce costs, and boost flexibility and transparency

Camunda, the leader in process orchestration and automation, today announced that rebuy is using its platform to automate and orchestrate the device repair lifecycle for customers. Camunda is working with rebuy to streamline the company's end-to-end device refurbishment process, which can be complex and vary depending on the device type and nature of the repair.

rebuy operates throughout the entire device sales cycle including purchasing, refurbishment, order processing (fulfillment), logistics, and sales. The company is using Camunda to manage complex repair processes across internal departments and supply chain partners, while prioritizing time-sensitive repairs such as customer warranty cases. By adopting Camunda, the rebuy team has gained visibility into their complex processes, minimizes process bottlenecks, and makes improvements where they're needed most.

The rebuy team selected Camunda for its ability to visualize automated processes from end to end. Team members can now view process states and definitions quickly and easily while in production. These capabilities make it easier for rebuy to understand what's working and what isn't within automated business processes, address issues quickly, and update processes so they're operating optimally at all times.

Björn Häuser, head of platform operations development, rebuy said: "rebuy plays a critical role in the sustainable circular economy for devices. We view Camunda as an important part of our core business functionality to improve efficiency. It helps eliminate redundant steps, automate as much as possible, and increase both our throughput and the number of repairs performed per employee. By continuously improving our processes, we can create a better overall experience for our customers."

Frederic Meier, senior vice president, sales, Camunda, added: "Using Camunda, rebuy is able to reduce automation silos, making its entire business process work seamlessly for employees, partners, and customers alike. It's great to see Camunda in action for rebuy's most critical business process, sustainably reusing existing resources and extending the lifecycle of electronic devices."

About rebuy

rebuy reCommerce GmbH, or rebuy for short, is a Berlin-based recommerce company founded in 2004 as trade-a-game GmbH. rebuy's goal is to bring used media such as books and CDs, as well as electronic items such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, back into the economic cycle. Sellers sell their products directly to rebuy at a fixed price, without fees or lengthy descriptions. Buyers can then purchase them from rebuy, technically tested and refurbished, with a three-year warranty. To ensure consistently high product and process quality, rebuy uses the most modern grading, refurbishment, and processing technologies.

Over 600 employees from a total of 40 nations are currently working to save raw materials and energy while raising awareness of conscious consumption and the circular economy. rebuy is active in six countries: Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain.

For further information, visit www.rebuy.de.

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate and automate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity, increase efficiency, and fully operationalize AI. Built for business and IT, Camunda's leading orchestration and automation platform executes any process at the required speed and scale to remain competitive without compromising security, governance, or innovation. Over 700 companies across all industries, including Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone, trust Camunda with the design, orchestration, automation, and improvement of their business-critical processes to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit camunda.com.

