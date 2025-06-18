Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
DNS4EU Goes Live, Confirming Strength of Brno's Cybersecurity Ecosystem, Says Innovation Agency JIC

BRNO, Czech Republic, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Union's vision of digital sovereignty enters a new phase with the launch of DNS4EU, a public DNS resolver providing secure, privacy-focused, and reliable internet access to EU citizens. The service is led by Whalebone, a cybersecurity company born in the Brno region, one of Europe's most dynamic hubs for digital innovation and cyber resilience.

Developed within a European consortium with support from ENISA and national CERTs, DNS4EU is now fully operational and available to the public. It is the first EU-backed resolver offering a secure, transparent, privacy-first alternative to services like Google and Cloudflare.

DNS4EU includes several components: a public resolver; DNS4GOV, a commercial-grade service for governments and critical infrastructure; and a threat intelligence exchange network supporting secure DNS adoption and cross-border cybersecurity coordination.

"After years of building a global market leader position in large scale on-prem/hybrid deployments of protective DNS, we decided to step up and challenge Cloudflare and Google in the public resolver space. More privacy, more transparency and more dedication," said Richard Malovic, CEO of Whalebone.

The launch highlights the Czech Republic's growing role in Europe's cybersecurity. With the center in Brno, the region is home to an active community of cybersecurity companies and a collaborative environment with global impact. Key institutions like Masaryk University and Brno University of Technology lead major European cybersecurity projects - QARC and CCAT - underscoring the region's expertise in quantum-safe cryptography and certification. Both universities are also founding members of the CyberSecurityHubCZ, a national competence center fostering collaboration across sectors.

According to a recent JIC report, cybersecurity is the region's most dynamic tech sector by venture capital investment. In early 2025 alone, local companies secured almost €40 million - including rounds raised by Whalebone, Threatmark, and Safetica. This builds on Brno's strong record of cybersecurity ventures that became international players, including the $28.4 million acquisition of Runecast and the sale of Flowmon Networks. The city also gave rise to AVG Technologies, the Czech Republic's first unicorn, acquired by Avast in 2016 and now operating globally as Gen.

"Brno's cybersecurity success is built on deep research, strong talent, and strategic support for startups," said Petr Chládek, CEO, JIC innovation agency. "DNS4EU proves the region can deliver digital sovereignty at a European scale."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dns4eu-goes-live-confirming-strength-of-brnos-cybersecurity-ecosystem-says-innovation-agency-jic-302482305.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
