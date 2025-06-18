Univar Solutions LLC: Univar Solutions and Ingredion Expand Functional Food and Beverage Ingredients Partnership to Benelux Region

Expansion into Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg meets growing consumer appetite for healthier, sustainable, and flavor-rich products.

BRUSSELS, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Belgium N.V. ("Univar Solutions"), a leading global solutions provider of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced an expansion of the partnership between their Foodology by Univar Solutions business and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredients for the food and beverage industry, to distribute in the Benelux region.

Effective Oct. 1, 2025, the distribution expansion will bring a wide range of plant-based and clean label products, including the innovative Novation® range of functional native starches, plant-based proteins, and a comprehensive portfolio of stevia sweeteners developed by PureCircle by Ingredion, to meet growing consumer demand for clean label ingredients and sugar reduction.

"Together with Ingredion, we stand at the forefront of ingredient innovation, committed to shaping the future of food with high-quality, effective solutions," said Nick Powell, CEO, Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions. "This enduring collaboration reaffirms our mutual dedication to excellence, service, and ingenuity in meeting the needs of our global customers. We're grateful for Ingredion's continued trust and look forward to driving growth and exploring new opportunities with our team, utilizing our extensive commercial network for the 16,000 food producers in Benelux."

"Expanding our partnership with Univar Solutions broadens our customer reach to bring consumer-focused innovation across bakery and snacks, dairy, savory, and beverages," said Michael O'Riordan, senior vice president of texture and healthful solutions for EMEA and Asia-Pacific at Ingredion. "Through this strengthened collaboration, we can offer our customers strategic insights, a wider portfolio of solutions, and a better customer experience enabled through digital capabilities for innovation, service, and order management."

Univar Solutions and Ingredion have partnered in the manufacturing and distribution of highly sought-after functional ingredients for more than 30 years. This expanded collaboration will now bring these ingredients and solutions to 20 countries across the EMEA region.

Discover how the longtime partnership between Univar Solutions and Ingredion is elevating the culinary journey for today's consumers.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2024 annual net sales of approximately $7.4 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company cocreates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

