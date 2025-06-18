Anzeige
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 13:18 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing PLC provides update on progress against targets in relation to its £300 million Sustainability Linked Bond

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing PLC provides update on progress against targets in relation to its £300 million Sustainability Linked Bond

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2025

In July 2021 Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing PLC issued its first GBP Sustainability Linked Bond (SLB) under its Sustainability Finance Framework, which was published in May 2021. The £300 million SLB will mature on 31 July 2028 and was priced at Gilts + 150 bps, giving a coupon of 2.00%.

The sustainability linked component was structured against a significant commitment towards carbon neutrality for the group's operating subsidiary Anglian Water Services Limited (Anglian Water) and includes Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) linked to reduction in operational and capital carbon as part of the organisation's Net Zero 2030 strategy.

The SLB required Anglian Water to achieve the following KPIs by 31 March 2025:

KPITargetResult
Net Operational Carbon EmissionsTo be reduced by 30% by 31 March 2025 from the 2018/19 baseline31.97%
Capital Carbon Reduction RatioTo be reduced by 65% by 31 March 2025 from the 2010 baseline66.1%


Further information on how these KPIs were achieved will be confirmed in Anglian Water's Annual Integrated Report and its Sustainable Finance Impact Report 2025, both of which will be published on 15 July 2025.

For all queries, please contact the Investor Relations Team on Investors@awg.com

END


