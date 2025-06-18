



San Francisco, Calif, & Mumbai, India, June 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one customer engagement platform, today announced the launch of Promos - an industry-first, customer rewards management platform built to redefine how brands create, manage, distribute, and optimize rewards, promotions and loyalty programs. Powered by technology from rehook.ai (now part of CleverTap), Promos offers a comprehensive, API-first solution for managing every facet of customer incentives-from coupons and loyalty points to cashback, vouchers, and gamified rewards. By replacing a system of fragmented tools, Promos empowers marketers with a seamless, scalable, and deeply integrated alternative for driving retention, repeat purchases, and maximizing customer lifetime value.Marketers today are often forced to rely on fragmented systems-piecing together rewards and loyalty programs, CDPs, messaging platforms, and analytics-just to deliver a single, end-to-end campaign. These disconnected workflows slow teams down, lead to inconsistent data, and cause marketers to miss critical moments for engagement, resulting in delayed rewards, irrelevant offers, and loyalty programs that fail to deliver. Promos changes that. It embeds rewards management directly into CleverTap's engagement engine, giving brands a single platform to segment users, automate campaigns, personalize, deliver real-time incentives, and measure effectiveness effortlessly.With Promos, marketers can now launch behavior-triggered rewards in minutes, optimize campaigns on the fly, and deliver offers that feel timely, relevant, and personalized-ultimately improving ROI and deepening brand-consumer relationships.Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap, said, - "CleverTap Promos rewrites the rewards management playbook. Rather than tallying one-off redemptions, we're forging lasting customer relationships-making every point, perk, and offer a personalized, memorable moment rooted in trust and authenticity. By uniting reward programs, engagement, and intelligence on a single platform, Promos truly propels our mission to becoming industry's first end-to-end retention platform for modern marketers."Akhil Suhag, Co-founder and CEO, rehook.ai, added, - "Rewards and loyalty management shouldn't force marketers to navigate a maze of siloed systems. Promos lets brands oversee loyalty, incentives, and engagement from one unified hub. This speeds up execution, clearing operational clutter and turning customer retention into a compounding engine for sustainable growth. I'm excited for marketers to experience its power and convenience firsthand."Learn more or request a live demo here.About CleverTapCleverTap is the leading all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value. CleverTap is trusted by over 2000 brands like Decathlon, Domino's, Levis, Jio, Emirates NBD, Puma, Croma (A Tata Enterprise), Swiggy, SonyLIV, Axis Bank, AirAsia, TD Bank, Ooredoo, and Tesco to help build personalized experiences for all their customers. The platform is powered by TesseractDB - the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering speed and cost efficiency at scale.Backed by top-tier investors such as Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, with presence across Seattle, London, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Mexico, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Singapore, Vietnam, and Jakarta. 