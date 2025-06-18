Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 13:36 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Squirro Named In AIFINTECH100 Companies of 2025

Prestigious ranking recognises impact of Squirro's GenAI platform across the financial services industry

ZURICH, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirro, a leading enterprise GenAI platform provider, today announced that it has been named in the AIFINTECH100 2025 list of companies by FinTech Global. The esteemed ranking highlights companies that are shaping the future of financial services through innovation, impact and technology excellence.

Squirro logo

Recognised for the second consecutive year, the ranking reaffirms Squirro's growing footprint within the financial services ecosystem. Its enterprise-grade GenAI technology is already trusted by some of the world's most influential financial institutions, including the European Central Bank, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered, the Deutsche Bundesbank, IDB Invest, Security Benefit, and the Bank of England.

The Squirro Enterprise GenAI platform combines large language models, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and knowledge graphs to deliver accurate AI-generated outputs in a scalable and cost-effective way. With strictly applied access control lists and defined AI guardrails, the platform enables organisations in the financial sector and beyond to create intelligent applications that meet strict security, compliance, and performance standards.

"We're proud to once again be recognised among the world's top fintech innovators," said Dr. Dorian Selz, co-founder and CEO, Squirro. "Our technology is being applied at scale, unlocking real operational value for institutions and enhancing decision-making in an increasingly complex financial landscape. GenAI has proven its potential - what matters now is ensuring it delivers impact with integrity."

Earlier this year, Squirro became the only European vendor recognised as an emerging leader in Gartner's Emerging Market Quadrants for Gen AI Engineering and AI Knowledge Management Apps / General Productivity. This recognition builds on a year of significant achievements for the company. In 2024, Squirro was named among KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management and featured on the AIinFinTech100 list. Squirro was also recognised as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide. Dr. Dorian Selz was honoured as a Visionary Entrepreneur to Watch 2024 and received the Fintech Mentor Award at the Singapore FinTech Festival.

About Squirro

Squirro is a global leader in enterprise-grade generative AI and graph solutions, specializing in semantic search, insights, and automation. Since its founding in 2012, the company has been at the forefront of AI innovation, empowering organizations with intelligent technology that enhances decision-making and efficiency. Headquartered in Switzerland, Squirro operates across key global markets, with offices in the United States, the UK, and Singapore.

Trusted by industry leaders such as the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, and Henkel, Squirro is committed to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions. Its mission is to augment human intelligence, streamline processes, and unlock actionable insights-enabling enterprises to navigate complexity and harness the full potential of their data.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660030/5376456/Squirro_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/squirro-named-in-aifintech100-companies-of-2025-302485115.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.