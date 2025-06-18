Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration activities on its flagship Davidson River Project ("Davidson River" or the "Project") in the southwest Athabasca Basin region, northern Saskatchewan. Standard Uranium in partnership with Fleet Space Technologies Canada Corp. ("Fleet Space") are deploying the first Exosphere Multiphysics surveys in the southwest Athabasca Basin region.

Highlights:

First Multiphysics in SW Athabasca: Standard Uranium and Fleet Space are currently completing the first three ExoSphere Multiphysics surveys in the prolific SW Athabasca Uranium District on Davidson River - one grid is complete and the second is underway (Figure 1).

Standard Uranium and Fleet Space are currently completing the first three ExoSphere Multiphysics surveys in the prolific SW Athabasca Uranium District on Davidson River - one grid is complete and the second is underway (Figure 1). Integrative Exploration Strategy: Combined real-time 3D Ambient Noise Tomography (" ANT "), Horizontal-to-Vertical Spectral Ratio (" HVSR "), and ground gravity surveys will provide new data layers to characterize lithological variations and identify potential alteration signatures related to uranium mineralization, in addition to further refining the structural architecture of known basement conductors.

Combined real-time 3D Ambient Noise Tomography (" "), Horizontal-to-Vertical Spectral Ratio (" "), and ground gravity surveys will provide new data layers to characterize lithological variations and identify potential alteration signatures related to uranium mineralization, in addition to further refining the structural architecture of known basement conductors. Poised for Discovery: High-priority target areas across the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird conductor corridors will be significantly derisked with high-resolution 3D imaging of basement structures and alteration zones, providing key targeting information for summer 2025 drilling.

Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium commented, "Working with Fleet Space on this program has been extremely exciting so far. With one of three grids complete and the second underway, the preliminary results have the technical team and I very eager to utilize the new 3D models to refine drill targets for later this year. We look forward to updating the market with the results of the geophysical program over the next several weeks."

Figure 1. Overview of Standard Uranium's Flagship Davidson River Project highlighting ExoSphere Multiphysics grid locations currently in progress.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10633/255918_59280734946f3996_001full.jpg

Davidson River 2025 Exploration Update

Davidson River covers 30,737 hectares of prime exploration real estate in the SW Athabasca Uranium District, highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits along trend from high-grade* uranium deposits under development (Figure 1).

Beginning on May 26, 2025, the Company and Fleet Space began deploying the first-ever ExoSphere Multiphysics survey grids in the prolific SW Athabasca Basin region. Multiphysics surveys will collect three types of geophysical data (Ambient Noise Tomography, Horizontal-to-Vertical Spectral Ratio, and Gravity) over three (Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird) of the four major conductive corridors on the Project.

Deployment of the second of three Multiphysics grids is currently in progress with new data being collected over three targeted conductive corridors on the Project. The Company will provide additional updates as the survey continues throughout June 2025.

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

Strategic Partnership with Fleet Space

The Company also announces that it has completed the issuance of 7,000,000 common shares (the "Partnership Shares") to Fleet Space at a deemed price of $0.075. The Partnership Shares were issued in lieu of payment of fees totaling $525,000 incurred in connection with the strategic partnership in place with Fleet Space. The Partnership Shares are subject to restrictions on resale until October 17, 2025 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Private Placement Update

The Company also clarifies that the non-brokered private placement completed by the Company on June 3, 2025, included participation by certain directors, officers and their affiliates in the amount of 1,145,000 non-flow-through units and 174,000 flow-through units. For further information concerning the private placement, readers should review the news release issued by the Company on June 4, 2025.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 233,455 acres (94,476 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 42,384 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255918

SOURCE: Standard Uranium Ltd.