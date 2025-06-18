Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - FIRST ANDES SILVER LTD. (TSXV: FAS) (OTC Pink: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ0) (the "Company" or "First Andes") today announced the commencement of its fully permitted 2000-meter ("m") diamond drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Santas Gloria Project ("Santas Gloria" and the "Project") located 100 kilometers ("km") east of Lima, Peru.

Key Point Summary

Drilling has commenced at the San Jorge Vein ("San Jorge"), targeting higher-grade sulphide zones at depth, down-dip from the near-surface drilling discovery returned in 2024;

A total of 11 holes are planned totalling approximately 2015 m from four drill pads, with an average hole depth of 183 m;

San Jorge will be tested over roughly 400 m of strike length, down to a target depth of 230 m vertical;

The 2000-m program is expected to take approximately five weeks to complete, with the first batch of assay results expected in four to five weeks;

Silver prices are continuing to surge amid tight global supply and soaring industrial demand, making high-grade projects like Santas Gloria prime targets for investment and development interest.

Colin Smith, CEO and Director of the Company, stated: "We are thrilled to launch this 2,000-meter diamond drilling program at Santas Gloria, which we see as a transformative step in unlocking shareholder value and defining what could emerge as one of Peru's next major silver camps. The impressive scale, grade and continuity of silver, gold, and base metal veins, exposed at surface, within historic workings, and intersected in our 2024 maiden drill program, continue to reinforce our confidence in the Project's district-scale potential. We eagerly anticipate the first batch of assay results, expected within the next four to five weeks."

2025 Drill Program

The ongoing drill program builds on the strong results of Santas Gloria's inaugural 2024 campaign, which delivered multiple high-grade silver intercepts across several mineralized vein systems. Notably, hole SG003 targeted the sulphide zone at San Jorge and returned 7.43 metres grading 224 g/t AgEq (193 g/t Ag, 0.34% Pb, 0.3% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au) from 86.7 metres, including a higher-grade interval of 0.95 metres at 754 g/t AgEq (701 g/t Ag, 1.07% Pb, 0.62% Zn, 0.08 g/t Au) starting at 88.65 metres (refer to news release dated October 29, 2024).

The 2025 drill program is designed to follow up on these encouraging results by testing strike and depth extensions of the high-grade San Jorge Vein, where mineralization remains open in all directions (Figure 1, Table 1 and Figure 2). Further details on the 2025 drill program can be found in the Company's news releases dated May 23, 2025, and June 9, 2025.

Figure 1: 3D long section of proposed 2025 drill program at San Jorge, and results from 2024 drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10525/255955_cf8881d3f4de2bc1_002full.jpg

Table 1: Proposed 2025 drill program.

Planned Hole Target Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Planned Length

(m) Dip Azimuth SJ1_01 San Jorge 344569 8668335 3409.0 200 -70 20 SJ1_02 San Jorge 344569 8668335 3409.0 200 -55 60 SJ1_03 San Jorge 344569 8668335 3409.0 160 -60 335 SJ2_01 San Jorge 344734 8668259 3435.7 250 -57 10 SJ2_02 San Jorge 344734 8668259 3435.7 240 -52 30 SJ3_01 San Jorge 344744 8668327 3448.5 100 -50 10 SJ3_02 San Jorge 344744 8668327 3448.5 120 -50 40 SJ3_03 San Jorge 344744 8668327 3448.5 180 -62 320 SJ4_01 San Jorge 344840 8668339 3461.9 190 -75 10 SJ4_02 San Jorge 344840 8668339 3461.9 180 -63 50 SJ4_03 San Jorge 344840 8668339 3461.9 195 -67 310

Figure 2: Photograph at the first drill site of the 2025 program at the San Jorge Vein, Santas Gloria.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10525/255955_cf8881d3f4de2bc1_003full.jpg

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

The Company follows industry-recognized standards of Best Practice and QA/QC. Samples from 2024 were submitted to ALS Peru S.A. (ISO 9001:2008) in Lima, Peru in sealed in plastic bags using single use tie-locks, thereby ensuring chain of custody, for fire assay and ICP analysis. To date, all batches have passed QA/QC within acceptable tolerance limits. All diamond holes were drilled in PQ-NQ diameter. Core recovery across all veins exceeded 90%.

Qualified Person

Colin Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith is not independent and serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

About First Andes Silver Ltd.

First Andes Silver Ltd. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria silver property, located in a major mining district 100 km east of Lima, Peru. Santas Gloria has excellent established road access, and is situated within a well-known intermediate sulphidation epithermal belt, and hosts over 12 km of multiphase veins mapped at surface which had never been historically drilled or explored by modern techniques before 2024. First Andes' maiden diamond drill program last year reported high-grade silver grades on all drilled vein systems confirming silver endowment and warranting high priority follow-up drilling in 2025.

