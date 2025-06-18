Multi-Well Drill Program Planned for Target-Rich Areas

MAX Power Acquires Exploration Permits Covering 1.3 Million Acres

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC Pink: MAXXF) (FSE: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its geological team has identified a rare rock assemblage in Southern Saskatchewan's basement complex believed to be associated with Western Canada's first known deep subsurface occurrence of Natural Hydrogen. This assemblage of Precambrian rocks, including a package of granite, gneiss, metasediments and other intrusive rocks, is part of what is called the Swift Current Anorogenic Province, and it forms a key part of a five-element model (source rock, migration, trap, reservoir, seal) that supports the potential for accumulations of naturally occurring hydrogen.

Mr. Neil McMillan, MAX Power Director and former Chairman of the Board for Cameco Corp., commented:

"What lead technical advisor Steve Halabura and the MAX Power team have uncovered and modelled represents an important advancement in the understanding of how Natural Hydrogen may have accumulated in the basement complex of southern Saskatchewan. It explains our increase in acreage (1.3 million acres permitted, 5.7 million acres now under application) and how we've now arrived at specific target areas to soon commence a multi-well drill program aimed at making the first commercial discovery of Natural Hydrogen."

Mr. McMillan added, "Steve's video presentation is a must-see for investors and everyone in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector as it shines new light on how geologists are approaching exploration for this potential new energy source."

Click on the link below to view presentation by Steve Halabura, P.Geo., FGC, FEC (Hon.):

Trailblazing a New Natural Hydrogen Arena

Highlights

MAX Power now has 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares or 5,200 sq. km) under permit with an additional 5.7 million acres (2.3 million hectares) under application, acquired directly from the Government of Saskatchewan and through a definitive agreement with REV Exploration (TSXV: REVX) (OTC Pink: REVFF) as outlined further below;

acres (521,000 hectares or 5,200 sq. km) under permit with an additional acres (2.3 million hectares) under application, acquired directly from the Government of Saskatchewan and through a definitive agreement with REV Exploration (TSXV: REVX) (OTC Pink: REVFF) as outlined further below; MAX Power's permits cover district-scale areas including a newly-identified 200-km-long belt (the "Genesis Trend" ) bordering an industrial corridor and proposed Hydrogen Hub. Genesis features an interpreted structurally closing drill target ("Lawson") based on seismic data acquired by the Company, and over 40 prospect leads for follow-up analysis;

(the ) bordering an industrial corridor and proposed Hydrogen Hub. Genesis features an interpreted structurally closing drill target ("Lawson") based on seismic data acquired by the Company, and over 40 prospect leads for follow-up analysis; At " Grasslands" in the southwest part of the province, MAX Power now holds highly strategic ground including an apparent up-dip structure offsetting what the MAX Power geological team believes to be Western Canada's best documented occurrence of Natural Hydrogen associated with basement source rock, identified by the MAX Power team through publicly available well data (see "Grasslands Project" further below);

in the southwest part of the province, MAX Power now holds highly strategic ground including an apparent up-dip structure offsetting what the MAX Power geological team believes to be Western Canada's best documented occurrence of Natural Hydrogen associated with basement source rock, identified by the MAX Power team through publicly available well data (see "Grasslands Project" further below); This apparent up-dip structure , considered by the geological team as being a high priority exploration and compelling potential drill target area, is associated with a major anomaly within a broader package of large anomalies outlined in a 75-km-long, 10-km wide fully permitted corridor ;

, considered by the geological team as being a high priority exploration and compelling potential drill target area, is associated with a major anomaly within a broader package of large anomalies outlined in a ; Framework for discovery: Detailed geological model and a Prospect Ranking Tool (PRT) have been completed by the Company after months of exhaustive research and are guiding the targeting strategy for MAX Power's first-ever drilling for Natural Hydrogen.

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO with a nearly 20-year career with BHP and Rio Tinto, commented: "The scale of the opportunity for the discovery of Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan has vastly exceeded what was originally conceived. The permitted acreage that MAX Power has assembled, the geological model as presented by Steve, the targeted commodity (Natural Hydrogen), and the pro-resource jurisdiction (Saskatchewan) where we are exploring, makes this a unique project for the Company and its shareholders."

MAX Power's land package formation and initial target delineation is backed by integrated geological and prospect ranking tool models developed by a multidisciplinary team highly motivated to make Canada's first commercial discoveries of Natural Hydrogen. Key to the exploration thesis is that in terms of potential volume and flow of Natural Hydrogen, prospective areas must exhibit clear opportunity for size, scalability and sustainability.

MAX Power SK Natural Hydrogen Land Packages

Steve Halabura Video Presentation - MAX Power's Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Project

Visit the MAX Power website or click on the link below to view video presentation by geoscientist Steve Halabura, P.Geo., FGC, FEC (Hon.), MAX Power Technical Advisor, on MAX Power's Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Project - "Trailblazing a New Natural Hydrogen Arena".





Neil McMillan Video

Visit the MAX Power website or click on the link below to view Neil McMillan's assessment of how the MAX Power technical team has moved this Natural Hydrogen project forward.





The Deal - MAX Power and REV Exploration (TSXV: REVX)

MAX Power has acquired certain Natural Hydrogen exploration permits for Saskatchewan from REV Exploration ("REV") (TSXV: REVX), www.RevExploration.com, and REV will transfer to MAX Power any additional permits it receives from the Saskatchewan government for applications posted through the end of May 2025, in a definitive agreement dated June 17, 2025 (the "Agreement") between the two companies (subject to CSE and TSXV approvals) that provides REV with cash and share payments as outlined below (these permits are specifically referred to by the government as "Helium and Associated Gases" permits). No finder's fees were paid on the transaction which is part of a broader strategic alliance between the two companies.

MAX Power and REV have formed a technical collaboration aimed at accelerating exploration and development of MAX Power's Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen assets as well as REV's Natural Hydrogen pursuits in Alberta. The two companies will also cooperate with respect to certain marketing initiatives in order to help maximize exposure for each company on a global scale.

Cash/share terms of the MAX Power/REV deal:

$150,000 cash payable to REV from MAX Power within 30 days of closing

An additional $200,000 cash payable to REV from MAX Power within 90 days of closing

Shares: 4 million shares of MAX Power at a deemed price of $0.25 to be issued to REV upon closing, subject to a statutory 4-month hold period

Warrants: 2 million warrants of MAX Power to be issued to REV with a strike price of $0.25 and a 3-year expiry date, also subject to a statutory 4-month hold period

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Project Area Highlights

Grasslands Project

MAX Power's initial drilling is expected to focus on a high-priority area within its Grasslands Project where an extensive review of publicly accessible well data has revealed a recent inadvertent and initially overlooked discovery of Natural Hydrogen associated with rare basement source rocks, the first known such occurrence in Western Canada. The occurrence is in a well offsetting the property, which was drilled in 2022 by an exploration company not focused on Natural Hydrogen, and for whom the current MAX Power technical team provided geological and operational support. In that role, the MAXX team was responsible for organizing, collecting, and interpreting geophysical, geological, and gas composition data.

Permits covering an area stretching 75 km east-west and up to 10 km north-south were acquired from the government next to this discovery, amplifying MAX Power's first-mover advantage. As the map outlines, this is a highly strategic area for Natural Hydrogen.

Adjacent to three sides of Grasslands are producing helium wells owned by privately held North American Helium, demonstrating that this broad regional area is prospective for clean gas. Geologically, helium is a byproduct of the radioactive decay of elements like uranium and thorium, which can also produce hydrogen through various processes.

MAX Power will be releasing more details regarding this very prospective land package in the near future.

Saskatchewan Grasslands Project

Genesis Trend

The Genesis Trend extends 200 km north-south and up to 75 km east-west featuring dozens of leads and early prospects, plus a compelling well-defined drill target ("Lawson") on permitted ground based on seismic data purchased by MAX Power. This area represents the intersection of two exotic terrane mobile belts, one of them extending northeast from Grasslands, featuring potentially favorable source rocks.

Saskatchewan Genesis Trend

Notably, Genesis is located adjacent to the Regina-Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor (RMJIC), Saskatchewan's first proposed Hydrogen Hub, where there is valuable infrastructure including a hydrogen refinery. The RMJIC is home to major industry including fertilizer producers and some of the province's largest consumers of natural gas. This locality reduces risk by offering diverse routes to market including blending into the gas grid to decarbonize industrial heat, or as an industrial feedstock.

Rider 1, Rider 2 and Rider 3

MAX Power's original Rider Project has been extended eastward to the Manitoba border to cover favorable geophysical anomalies and basement architecture/exotic terranes that tie in with MAX Power's broader exploration requirements for Natural Hydrogen that prospective areas in terms of potential volume must exhibit clear opportunity for size, scalability and sustainability. The presence of deep-seated faults and structural features like domes and arches may have facilitated the upward migration of hydrogen, acting as conduits from the basement rocks into overlying formations where it may have accumulated.

Choiceland

MAX Power has acquired exploration permits covering a significant part of the Choiceland area of north-central Saskatchewan following receipt of a research report from a consulting geologist regarding the potential for generation of hydrogen in a 43-km belt of iron formations between Choiceland and Nipawin.

MAX Power Expands Its Team

MAX Power is pleased to announce that Mr. Shayne Neigum, P.Geo., Owner and President of 2SevenEnergy Services Ltd., has been appointed to the position of VP-Exploration for MAX Power, effectively immediately.

Throughout his career, Shayne has been recognized as a leader whose strong ability to manage people and teams has been supported by his expertise across multiple specific areas including:

Well planning and design, geosteering and drill cutting analysis, core logging and review

Land and property evaluations across the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin

Geological mapping and formation modelling, reserves analysis, abandonments, equipment needs, government and regulatory IRIS submissions, land postings and tenure management

Upstream, midstream, and downstream workings of the Oil & Gas industry and niche industries within the hydrogen, helium, and geothermal sectors

Moving discoveries online to production

Took the first public company in the helium and associated gases sector in Canada to commerciality and revenue through the Steveville Helium Purification Facility, commissioned in late 2023

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented: "As we prepare for the drilling phase in Saskatchewan, we're elated to have Shayne join our experienced multidisciplinary team focused on Natural Hydrogen exploration. He brings a deep familiarity with Saskatchewan, having lived and worked in the province for most of his career, and brings that local knowledge and experience to support efficient drill targeting and field operations. His background in advancing exploration projects toward production further strengthens the team."

MAX Power Corporate Video - Natural Hydrogen

Learn more about MAX Power and its opportunity in the Natural Hydrogen space by clicking on the following link:





About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been outlined. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to natural hydrogen, exploration and acquisition of natural hydrogen properties; ability to locate, discover and/or extract natural hydrogen from the subsurface, commentary as it relates to the opportune timing to carry out natural hydrogen exploration, and any anticipated increasing demand for natural hydrogen; any results and updates thereto as it relates to any future drill program, and the funding of that program; and upcoming press releases by the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. They are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out its exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

