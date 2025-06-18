Living Security Partners with Top Cybersecurity Experts to Deliver Risk-Based October Programming That Doubles Employee Vigilance

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced a 108% increase in employee vigilance across its customer base during Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CAM) 2024, building on a 92% improvement seen in 2023. This impact was driven by Living Security's partnerships with top cybersecurity experts who delivered immersive, risk-informed awareness experiences that engage, educate, and activate employees to better recognize and respond to cyber threats.

The findings are validated by Cyentia Institute's independent analysis of Living Security's Unify platform data and demonstrate the measurable impact of Living Security's behavior-first October programming. This surge in vigilance reflects a sharp rise in proactive security behaviors across thousands of users, measured by a per-person uptick in "vigilant insights," a signal tracked by Unify that quantifies security-positive behaviors.

Living Security's dynamic CAM initiative fuses human risk intelligence, engaging content, and top-tier cybersecurity thought leadership to help security teams target the riskiest behaviors, deliver precision-driven training and prove return on investment with executive-ready analytics. By moving beyond checkbox security awareness training, organizations saw measurable improvements in behaviors like phishing reporting, password hygiene, and policy engagement.

"When you pair risk-driven content with engaging speakers who've seen it all-from cyber cartels to insider threats-you get impact," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "Our data proves that Cybersecurity Awareness Month doesn't have to be a checkbox. Done right, it's a catalyst for long-term cultural resilience."

Meet the Experts Behind the Impact

This year's CAM lineup features elite thought leaders and operational veterans whose real-world experience and actionable insights resonate across every role-and who are available for personalized employee sessions throughout October, as part of Living Security's OctoberBasics and OctoberRewired offerings.

Matthew Hedger - Former CIA Operative and Cybercrime Strategist is a recognized expert in organized crime, communications security, and cyber-enabled financial fraud. With a 17-year tenure across the CIA and NSA, Hedger was twice honored as NSA Pacific Command's "Performer of the Year." He led sensitive covert finance operations globally, including the transfer of millions in fiat and crypto to support counterintelligence missions. Matthew also operated undercover inside transnational crime syndicates, directly enabling law enforcement to dismantle a major narcotics and money laundering network. His sessions unpack how spies and cybercriminals manipulate psychology and technology to exploit human risk-and how enterprises can reverse-engineer these tactics for good. He brings deep operational experience and unmatched insight into today's most pressing threats, from AI-powered scams to cyber cartels.

Shawnee Delaney - Insider Threat Specialist and Former DIA Operative is the founder of Vaillance Group, and is a decorated former Defense Intelligence Agency Case Officer with four combat zone tours and years of insider threat expertise. She's built insider threat programs for Fortune 500s and advised DHS on critical infrastructure protection. With advanced degrees in cybersecurity and counter-terrorism, Shawnee now teaches enterprises how espionage tactics - like elicitation, targeting, and deception - can be used to both detect and deter human risk. Her sessions unpack real-world spy strategies to defend against insider threats, AI deception, and social engineering - arming teams with practical skills to outmaneuver today's most complex adversaries.

Eva Benn - Cyber Resilience Architect and Hacker Mindset Advocate is Chief of Staff for Microsoft's Red Team and one of cybersecurity's most disruptive voices. From securing Xbox and Windows to leading red team strategy against real-world threats, she pushes the boundaries of threat-informed defense. A lifelong ethical hacker and international keynote speaker, Eva is known for turning complex adversarial tactics into powerful lessons on leadership, resilience, and growth. Her talks blend technical precision with human psychology-exploring how hacker thinking, fear mastery, and mental fortitude can elevate security teams and individuals alike. Eva shows audiences how to outsmart attackers, rewrite limiting beliefs, and thrive in an AI-driven world.

Chris Cochran - Cybersecurity Strategist, Co-founder of Hacker Valley Media and a Leadership Catalyst is a Marine Corps veteran and one of cybersecurity's most dynamic thought leaders. With a career spanning US Cyber Command, Netflix, NSA, and Mandiant, he brings a rare blend of threat intelligence, executive leadership, and cultural fluency to the evolving security landscape. Today, he serves as Senior Advisor at the SANS Institute and VP at AKA Identity, where he shapes the future of cyber defense and emerging threat education. Chris is known for breaking down complex concepts into unforgettable analogies and actionable frameworks - bridging the gap between SOC teams, the boardroom, and everyone in between. His keynotes explore the human side of cyber: leadership gaps, communication breakdowns, and the power of storytelling in building resilient, security-first cultures. Whether demystifying AI or rethinking the role of the modern analyst, Chris inspires audiences to lead with clarity and make cybersecurity approachable, inclusive, and effective at every level.

Angel N. Jordan - Cybersecurity Education Strategist and Advocate for Everyday Digital Safety is a cybersecurity education strategist and trusted voice in digital literacy, known for transforming complex cybersecurity topics into accessible, empowering experiences for everyday users. With a deep commitment to reaching underserved and non-technical audiences, Angel designs and delivers engaging sessions that help seniors, parents, professionals, and caregivers build safer digital habits and stronger cyber instincts. Her keynotes blend real-world stories with practical tools - equipping audiences to manage their online footprint, protect their families, and navigate the modern threat landscape with confidence. Whether she's running cybersecurity trivia to break the ice or guiding parents through the realities of online child safety, Angel's human-centered approach ensures that security awareness is not just heard - but felt, remembered, and applied.

October Rewired: Awareness That Works

OctoberRewired equips organizations with the tools and talent to go beyond check-the-box training and build sustainable behavior change:

Role-Relevant, Creative Content

Weekly themes, video campaigns, gamified learning, and communications toolkits for every audience-from execs to end users.

Expert-Led Keynotes + Fireside Chats

Elevate awareness from passive to powerful with speakers who deliver compelling, actionable insight.

Real-Time Metrics via the Unify Platform

Track and visualize behavior shifts at scale - so teams can measure what actually changes, not just who clicks.

Ready to rewire October and bring measurable change to your awareness program? Learn more here.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are-whether that's starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security's Unify platform delivers 3X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 8-12% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time-reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action - driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow's threats.

For more information, find us online or follow us on LinkedIn.

