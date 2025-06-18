Rising Phoenix Entheogenic Temple Expands To 2nd Location In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Rising Phoenix Entheogenic Temple (Mushroom Church) recently expanded to a 2nd location in San Francisco. In an effort to expand the Temple's congregational reach, Rising Phoenix has opened a 2nd Temple location in the historic Russian Hill neighborhood on Vallejo Street. Russian Hill is one of the original Seven Hills of San Francisco and an area that is bordered by Cow Hollow, the Marina, Nob Hill and Fisherman's Wharf.

Over the past year, Rising Phoenix's membership has grown at a rate that has significantly exceeded internal expectations and the Temple has helped thousands of new Members in incredible ways - from the Member that has been colorblind her entire life (and now experiences different color hues long after her trips have ended), to the hundreds of wounded warriors and first responders it serves (some who drive hundreds of miles to receive the religious sacrament), and the countless Members who have openly talked about how their experiences of depression, grief, and loss have been overcome by the religious and spiritual guidance that the Temple provides through its sermons and sacrament consultations. The Temple is billed as a sanctuary for those seeking spiritual growth, healing, and enlightenment through the use of entheogens, including psilocybin, or magic mushrooms.

With over 35 strains of magic mushrooms available at the Temple, Rising Phoenix offers a diverse range of strains that cover a spectrum of inward and outward settings, body and mind feelings, and visual effects. The strains include premium indoor-grown mushrooms, outdoor foraged strains, and exotic species that are rare and difficult to source. Rising Phoenix offers the broadest range of magic mushroom strains of any Temple or Church in North America, and it continues to uncover new and exotic species for its menu each month. Rising Phoenix is a strong proponent of ensuring that the products that it sources are rigorously tested, and it displays these results alongside the available sacrament within the Temple.

As a spokesperson for Rising Phoenix noted, "While the use of psilocybin is central to our Member's religious exercise, health and safety must constantly remain at the forefront of anyone we are working with to ensure that only the very best products are being sourced for our Members. Where these cultivators are not testing, we're filling that gap ourselves to ensure that what we offer is safe, tested and trusted.

The Temple stems from Entheoism, a 501(c)(3) multifaith earth-based religion that takes inspiration from different parts of the twelve major religions - Baha'i, Buddhism, Christianity, Confucianism, Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Judaism, Shinto, Sikhism, Taoism, and Zoroastrianism. Its members, 'Entheoists', share a central belief that entheogens like magic mushrooms are a sacred spiritual tool for unlocking ancient wisdom and to better connect and commune with the Divine. The Temple's members come from all walks of life and denominations and membership is free to those that sincerely believe in the use of entheogens as part of their free religious exercise under the First Amendment.

The magic mushroom / psychedelic sacrament at the Temple includes a range of products including psychedelic beverages, chocolates, gummies, pills, capsules, fruit stems and caps, teas and coffee. Entry is membership based, restricted to 21+ and only persons that demonstrate sincere religious beliefs, and an understanding of its faith, are admitted as members. To remain a member of the Temple and keep obtaining sacrament, persons must continue to show they have a good faith intention to practice and explore the Temple's religion and spirituality faithfully.

As a spokesperson for the Temple further explains, "We have been engaging with communities in the Marina, Nob Hill and Russian Hill region for almost a year now since we first opened in San Francisco. We've seen a large and growing demand for our spiritual and religious services and products from these San Francisco communities and were lucky enough to recently secure a lease at 1506 Vallejo Street. Haight Street will continue to operate like it always has but this second location gives us extra space to do more great work at a time when religious and spiritual guidance are needed more than ever."

Mushrooms have been present on the planet for over 700 million years. Some scientists argue that psychedelics have been consumed by humanoids since the brain started developing over 10,000 years ago, and even earlier by animal species. Today, globally, there are hundreds of clinical trials posted for studies involving Psilocybin as a treatment for multiple conditions ranging from depression, PTSD, cardiac repolarization, OCD, Parkinson's Disease, cancer, alcoholism, and more.

Membership is complimentary and you can join at https://app.joinit.com/o/rising-phoenix or learn more about the Temple at www.risingphoenixet.com. Both locations are open daily in San Francisco from 10am to 8pm to all sincere believers and Members.

