QNX to Serve as Foundational Operating System for Eclipse Safe Open Vehicle Core Project

Industry-led open-source project accelerates SDV development with safety-critical foundations

WATERLOO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that the QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 will be the foundational operating system for The Eclipse Foundation'sSafe Open Vehicle Core (S-CORE) Project, helping to accelerate the group's efforts to turbocharge automaker Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) development timelines and reduce costs in moving projects from research to production and onto roads. This marks an important milestone in the development of a common, open, and safety-critical software platform for the automotive industry.

The S-CORE project is a collaborative open-source initiative under the Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Working Group. It brings together leading major automakers, suppliers, and technology partners - including BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, ETAS, Qorix, and Accenture - to develop an open-source core stack for SDVs, specifically targeting embedded high-performance Electronic Control Units (ECUs).

The first S-CORE release (v0.5) should provide core functionalities including application orchestration, inter-process communication (IPC), and logging & persistency. To enable these features to be evaluated and deployed on a robust foundation, QNX SDP 8.0 will be the supporting operating system for the initial reference platform, a milestone that was made possible via the company's recently launched QNX Everywhere initiative, which expands access to QNX's high-performance foundational software for non-commercial use, targeting students, schools, research organizations, and OEMs for early prototyping purposes. The QNX Everywhere initiative provides free access to QNX SDP 8.0 for non-commercial use, along with complimentary resources and on-demand training, making embedded systems learning, experimentation, and innovation easier than ever before.

"Embracing our role as the foundational operating system for the Eclipse S-CORE Project is a testament to QNX's trusted reputation within the automotive industry," said John Wall, COO and Head of Products, Engineering and Services, QNX. "This milestone benefits OEMs by enabling easy and simple access to QNX 8 software for non-commercial use for advanced prototyping to accelerate development cycles. By enabling Eclipse S-CORE and with support from a who's who of major automakers and Tier 1s, we're thrilled to provide more non-commercial developers with free access to QNX SDP 8.0, enabling them to build the future of automotive technology with confidence and efficiency."

By combining industry-proven operating systems like QNX with the flexibility and transparency of open-source development, S-CORE empowers contributors and adopters alike to innovate faster and more efficiently - from proof-of-concept to production.

QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Ford, Geely, GM, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to high-performance compute systems, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News .

###

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/qnx-to-serve-as-foundational-operating-system-for-eclipse-safe-open-veh-1040394