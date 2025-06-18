Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Hawthorn Resources Corp. (CSE: HWTN) (OTC Pink: HAWWF) ("Hawthorn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with the recently executed agreement for the acquisition of Stampede Metals Corporation (the "Stampede Acquisition") owner of the Nevada located Prince Silver Project and Stampede Gap Project and previously announced consolidation (the "Consolidation"), the Company will change its name to Prince Silver Corp. (the "Name Change").

The Name Change and Consolidation are expected to take effect within the coming weeks. Upon completion, prior to giving effect to the Stampede Acquisition, the Company will have approximately 16,054,125 shares outstanding and will begin trading under its new name with a new CSE ticker symbol to be disclosed upon acceptance by the CSE.

"Rebranding as Prince Silver Corp. marks a transformative step as we align our corporate identity with the Prince Silver Project, a large-scale silver asset located in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions," stated Ralph Shearing, P.Geo., President of the Company. "With an impressive previously disclosed Exploration Target and silver prices reaching multi-year highs, we believe this is a great opportunity to unlock significant value for our shareholders."

Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Hawthorn is pleased to report that the private placement of subscription receipts as previously disclosed has been fully subscribed to approximately $4 million (rounded), the maximum raise agreed to within the Stampede Acquisition Agreement. Closing of the private placement subscription receipts is expected to occur within the coming days.

Majority Shareholder Consent Obtained

The Company has obtained shareholder consent letters from shareholders representing over 55% of the issued and outstanding shares of Hawthorn approving the Stampede Acquisition transaction.

Corporate Strategy

The Company's corporate focus is centered on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, guided by the following strategic pillars:

District-Scale Silver Focus : Advancing a large-scale silver asset in the heart of Nevada, one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Significant Exploration Target : With mineralization that is near-surface and open in all directions. (see press release dated June 9, 2025, for further information on the Exploration Target)

Drill-Driven Growth : Active exploration to expand higher-grade zones, confirm historic drilling results and define the scale of the Prince Silver Project mineralized system. A reverse circulation drill program is expected to be initiated on the Prince Silver Project, late July 2025.

Strategic Partnerships: Actively seeking a joint venture or option partner to explore and develop the Stampede Gap Porphyry Copper-Gold Project, which has been identified as a large-scale Cu-Au system and the BC located greenfield Broken Handle exploration project.

The Company will provide further updates on exploration plans and key milestones in the coming weeks.

About Hawthorn Resources

Hawthorn is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. Mineralization is open in all directions and is near surface. Hawthorn also holds option interest in Broken Handle Project, an early-stage mineral exploration project located southern British Columbia, Canada.

