Helios, the largest cinema chain in Poland, and IMAX are launching a new partnership with two new IMAX with Laser locations across Poland. The two locations will open in Gdynia and Szczecin, opening in time for the premiere of "Avatar: Fire and Ash", the third part of the acclaimed saga.

The announcement was made today at the annual CineEurope 2025 exhibitor conference in Barcelona, Spain.

"We are truly excited to begin this cooperation with IMAX a global leader in cinematic innovation. This is an important step in the development of our premium offering, and a direct response to the growing expectations of audiences seeking spectacular, high-end cinema experiences," said Tomasz Jagiello, CEO of Helios S.A. "The choice of Gdynia and Szczecin as the first locations highlights our strategy of investing not only in major metropolitan areas, but also in modern, dynamic regional cities."

"We are excited to expand our network in Poland, one of Europe's most dynamic economies, through our partnership with Helios, an outstanding exhibitor and our newest collaborator," said Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer at IMAX. "This partnership highlights the growing appeal of The IMAX Experience among audiences and exhibitors as we continue to broaden our global reach."

IMAX currently operates six locations in Poland, with this deal adding a backlog of two new locations which will open this year. This will mark the first new IMAX locations opened in the country since 2022, and the first with a new partner since IMAX began operating in the territory in 2003.

The new Helios locations will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced entertainment experience. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. The experience is set apart by a ground-breaking 4k laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

About Helios

Helios is the largest cinema chain in Poland, operating 54 venues with a total of 304 screens and over 55,000 seats. The network focuses primarily on small and medium-sized cities, but its cinemas are also present in Poland's largest metropolitan areas, including Warsaw, Gdansk, Poznan, Lódz and Wroclaw.

Helios S.A. is part of the Agora Group one of the largest media companies in Poland, active in press (publisher of Gazeta Wyborcza), outdoor advertising (market leader AMS), internet (Gazeta.pl), and radio (9 radio stations under the Eurozet Group portfolio, including Radio ZET and TOK FM).

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2025, there were 1,810 IMAX systems (1,738 commercial multiplexes, 11 commercial destinations, 61 institutional) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

