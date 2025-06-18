New fixed-rate Partner Pages offer seamless service integration at checkout enhancing the customer experience, reducing support costs, and driving revenue for retail partners

Taskrabbit, the platform connecting people to skilled, reliable Taskers from their local communities, today announced the launch of Taskrabbit Partner Pages: custom landing pages that enable retailers to offer Taskrabbit services as a value-add for their customers and eliminate purchase objections based on assembly or installation. This turnkey solution from Taskrabbit is purpose-built to be configurable, offering services tailored to the customer's needs around their purchase and a streamlined experience that together drive conversion and satisfaction for partner brands.

The U.S. launch includes Windmill, TUSHY, UPLIFT Desk, and Arcade1Up, each now offering streamlined booking experiences through co-branded Taskrabbit Partner Pages, which have also launched in the U.K. with Danetti and Millie Jones. Customers shopping with these retailers can schedule assembly or installation help at a fixed price, with automatic matching to a qualified Tasker no price negotiation, no added fees.

"With our new Taskrabbit Partner Pages, we're giving retailers a powerful new way to drive conversion, reduce post-purchase friction, and ultimately grow customer brand loyalty," said Ania Smith, CEO of Taskrabbit. "This is just the beginning for our B2B solutions the Partner Page Program is the first in a suite of offerings we're building to help our partners deliver long-term added value to their customers, starting at the point of purchase. Just like our other home services, we want people to enjoy their homes including what they've purchased for them from our partners without the hassle of maintenance, chores, and projects."

"Taskrabbit is a game-changer for a fast-growing startup like Windmill," said Mike Mayer, Co-CEO of Windmill. "While we pride ourselves on creating an easy-to-install, modern air conditioner, many of our customers prefer to avoid the hassle of doing it themselves. This seamless service integration elevates our customers' experience and, in turn, fuels our growth, allowing us to focus on product innovation while ensuring every customer receives quick, reliable installation."

"For many of our customers, an UPLIFT Desk is a necessity. Taskrabbit ensures physical limitations never prevents access to this essential ergonomic support," said Daniel Burrow, Vice President of Growth Marketing at UPLIFT Desk. "We see Taskrabbit as an extension of our commitment to the customer. It helps us deliver not just a product, but a complete, ready-to-use wellness solution."

In conversations with partners, Taskrabbit found that they were more willing to introduce Taskrabbit services to their core customer purchase journey if a tailored experience and fixed pricing were available. Based on initial data from partners who have done so, the result is increased sales and more customers taking advantage of the offered services with Taskrabbit bookings increasing as much as 3x.

Taskrabbit Partner Pages mark a strategic next chapter in Taskrabbit's plan to provide even more value-add services to businesses. Building on the success of its longstanding partnership with IKEA, Taskrabbit is now expanding its partner offerings, targeting a broader ecosystem of retailers and manufacturers. Taskrabbit empowers brands to offer reliable, on-demand services like furniture assembly, TV mounting, appliance installation, and home improvement at the point where consumers are making purchase decisions, enhancing the post-purchase experience.

The program is an ideal solution for companies looking to enhance the customer experience without introducing additional friction or disconnected service touchpoints. They can capitalize on Taskrabbit's expertise, capabilities, and broad service area across eight countries in North America and Europe. Additionally, Taskers benefit from a consistent stream of confirmed, predictable jobs while gaining exposure to new customers across partner channels for future bookings.

How it works:

Fixed pricing: Each task is priced upfront based on pre-set prices for selected services

Each task is priced upfront based on pre-set prices for selected services Auto-match system: Customers are automatically paired with a qualified, available Tasker

Customers are automatically paired with a qualified, available Tasker Optionality for Taskers: Taskers can choose which partners they work with via the Tasker app

Taskers can choose which partners they work with via the Tasker app Clear task info: Job invitations include detailed expectations and item/service lists

About Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit is a global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks such as furniture assembly, TV mounting, moving, and home improvements to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Taskrabbit is also available in 200+ IKEA stores worldwide.

To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.com or join the conversation with @Taskrabbit on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.

