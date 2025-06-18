Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TVU Networks Powers 120+ Streamers for Kai Cenat's Viral Streamer University, Offering a Glimpse into the Future of Live Entertainment

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when the internet's biggest streamers go live for 71 straight hours with more than 120 creators streaming simultaneously? You get Streamer University, a viral, Twitch-native, experience designed to educate and elevate the next generation of creators. Led by Kai Cenat and made possible behind the scenes by TVU Networks, IRLToolkit, and UnlimitedIRL, this was more than a livestream, it's the next shift in media.

TVU Networks Powers 120+ Streamers for Kai Cenat's Viral Streamer University, Offering a Glimpse into the Future of Live Entertainment

No trucks. No broadcast control rooms. No complex gear. Just creators, a phone, and unfiltered energy. Every participant was equipped with a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, T-Mobile 5G, and the TVU Anywhere live streaming app, turning each phone into a professional-grade live camera. Nearly 130 feeds were routed into TVU MediaHub, then seamlessly delivered into IRLToolkit's cloud infrastructure, including multi-viewers and OBS-based production layers. From there, each stream went live on Twitch, driving over 27 million hours of live watch time. Clips quickly went viral, adding hundreds of millions of views across social platforms and cementing Streamer University as one of the year's most culturally resonant live events.

"This wasn't just a show, it was one of the most ambitious IRL productions ever attempted," said Socrates Lozano, VP Solutions Americas at TVU Networks. "We went from idea to execution in just ten days, delivering 71 hours of live content from over 120 creators. That's the kind of speed, scale, and simplicity today's creators expect."

Streamer University was experienced and shared in real-time with millions. No retakes. No producers whispering in ears. From DDG to Extra Emily, audiences watched live as creators collaborated on the University of Akron campus in Ohio.

"The IRL streaming space is changing rapidly, with creators constantly searching for newer, better technologies to create the content that viewers want," said Kyle Manning, CEO of IRLToolkit. "Through our partnership with TVU Networks and the unparalleled expertise of UnlimitedIRL, creators are achieving higher quality streams with only a fraction of the effort seen with traditional streaming technology."

TVU's partnership with IRLToolkit and UnlimitedIRL is just getting started. They're building the new infrastructure for IRL streaming. As millions tuned in to witness this cultural moment, one thing became clear: the future of live content has arrived and TVU, together with its partners, is proud to lead it.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713578/streameru13_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tvu-networks-powers-120-streamers-for-kai-cenats-viral-streamer-university-offering-a-glimpse-into-the-future-of-live-entertainment-302484900.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.