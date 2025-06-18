INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show North America Opens Registration for Milestone 15th Anniversary Event

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / The Battery Show , North America's largest and most comprehensive event in advanced battery manufacturing and electric vehicles, announces registration is now live. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the show returns to its dynamic new home, Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, October 6-9, 2025, for four full days of innovation discovery, networking and education shaping the future of battery and EV technology.

The 2025 edition will feature a comprehensive multi-track conference exploring critical topics such as battery safety, supply chain resilience, EV investments, charging infrastructure, policy developments, automation, artificial intelligence and battery recycling. Each day will open with keynote addresses from industry leaders as well as educational panels and sessions, equipping attendees with practical insights and strategies. Amid shifting EV policies, Michigan continues to demonstrate its leadership in EV battery production through sustained research and investment, most recently with the University of Michigan approving a major expansion of its EV battery research facilities to support next-generation energy storage innovation.

"Our 15th anniversary in Detroit is more than a celebration, it is a reflection of how far the battery industry has come and the critical international impact of the battery supply chain" notes Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "What began as a focused niche event is now transformed into a key destination for engineers, manufacturers, business leaders and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future of electrification."

"The year 2025 is an important inflection point in the move toward global electrification. In the past year, we have seen numerous exciting breakthroughs in energy storage technology, from energy density to charging speeds to alternative battery chemistries," says Michael Anderson, Editor in Chief, Battery Technology. "At the same time, the political environment around the world right now has become more complex. At The Battery Show North America 2025, technical exhibitions as well as important conversations by industry stakeholders will help illuminate the industry's way forward."

Exhibitors from across the battery and EV sectors will showcase the latest technologies, products and solutions, including Siemens, BASF and Hongfa.

To register for The Battery Show North America 2025, please visit www.thebatteryshow.com.

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America, The Battery Show India. In 2025, Informa Markets Engineering is set to launch The Battery Show South and The Battery Show Asia. Listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com .

About Informa Markets Engineering?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com .

