Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894648 | ISIN: US5398301094 | Ticker-Symbol: LOM
Tradegate
18.06.25 | 15:36
412,80 Euro
-1,08 % -4,50
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
414,85415,6515:45
414,75415,6515:45
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 13:59 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics: Lockheed Martin Unveils Groundbreaking C-130J Super Hercules Performance Results

PARIS, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] continues to revolutionize the future of tactical airlift with the C-130J Super Hercules and today announced a major breakthrough in wing structure testing that greatly exceeded expectations, by validating the extended wing life of the C-130J and structural superiority of the center wing box.

After a rigorous testing program, the C-130J's wing structure has proven to offer nearly 40% more lifespan compared to initial estimates and nearly twice the specification design life.

The test result demonstrated a significant extension of the wing's service life, from an estimated 90,000 Equivalent Flight Hours to an expected 122,500 Equivalent Flight Hours, solidifying the C-130J's position as the most capable and reliable tactical airlifter in the world and validated the aircraft's durability to operate in challenging operational environments well into the future.

In 2009, Lockheed Martin incorporated an Enhanced Service Life (ESL) center wing box into all new production C-130Js to extend the operational life of the aircraft. The center wing box, or mounting surface for the wings, determines structural soundness of the aircraft. The ESL wing was designed to extend the operational life of an aircraft more than double the original wing's 45,000 Equivalent Flight Hour service life, potentially extending the Super Hercules' lifespan by decades.

The recent testing program, initiated and funded by the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Canadian Air Force, pushed the wing to its limits by simulating the stresses and strains of real-world flying conditions. The U.S. Air Force provided a C-130 ESL center wing, two outer wings and a center fuselage for the Wing Durability Test (WDT). After several years of testing, the WDT results exceeded expectations and validated the C-130J wing life to be an astounding 122,500 Equivalent Flight Hours.

"With this groundbreaking test result, we're redefining the boundaries of what's possible for the C-130J Super Hercules," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "Already proven in challenging operational environments, the structural durability test validated the C-130J as the standard for exceptional reliability, safety and excellence in any environment. It is built to deliver performance and built to last."

The Super Hercules is the worldwide choice in tactical airlift, serving 28 operators in 23 nations. To date, more than 560 C-130Js have been delivered and certified by over 20 airworthiness authorities, with the Super Hercules global fleet surpassing 3 million flight hours. Learn more about the C-130 at www.lockheedmartin.com/C130.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.