Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Partners with Georgetown American University to Launch AI-Powered Smart Campus in Guyana

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global leader in cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and AI-driven situational awareness, has entered into a strategic partnership with Georgetown American University ("GAU") to develop and implement the GAU Illuminate AI Education Platform and the GAU Smart Campus in Guyana. This partnership will leverage Visium's expertise in cutting-edge technologies to create a state-of-the-art educational experience for students and faculty, while also contributing to sustainable development goals ("SDG") such as quality education (SDG 4), good health and well-being (SDG 3), and climate action (SDG 13).

The GAU Illuminate AI Education Platform will feature a Learning Management System (LMS), adaptive learning engine, OpenAI/GPT-4o integration, and virtual clinical simulations, among other innovative features. The GAU Smart Campus will be equipped with advanced IT infrastructure, including edge compute (AWS Outposts), Wi-Fi 6E, IoT sensors, and an AI Operations Network Operations Center (NOC).

"We are pleased to partner with Georgetown American University to bring our expertise in AI and technology to the education sector," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "This partnership will not only enhance the learning experience for students but also contribute to the development of sustainable and innovative solutions to the region for the future. Guayana has the fastest growing economy in the world and this project will have a significant impact in the region."

Dr. Melissa Varswyk, Founder & CEO of GAU, added, "We are excited to collaborate with Visium Technologies to create a state-of-the-art educational platform and smart campus. This partnership will enable us to provide our students with the best possible learning experience and prepare them for the challenges of the future."

The partnership is expected to generate up to USD $4.5 million in revenue for Visium Technologies over the project lifecycle and five years of managed services. The financial arrangements include fixed payments, milestone-based payments, and potentially an equity stake in GAU Illuminate (5-10%). The implementation of the Smart Campus IT infrastructure is contingent upon GAU securing the necessary funding.

About Georgetown American University

Georgetown American University (GAU) is a premier institution focused on advancing medical and nursing education through innovative, technology-driven solutions that address global healthcare challenges.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Melissa Varswyk, Founder & CEO

https://gau.edu.gy/contact-us/

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions and technology solutions provider that uses generative artificial intelligence and graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity, providing context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Our world class TruContext technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security, and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextT plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

