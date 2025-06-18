Anzeige
18.06.2025 14:30 Uhr
Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2025 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2025 on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q2 2025 Earnings Call:

Date:

July 18, 2025

Time:

14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jre3475c

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIeff99d4b293544fe83f20b35e311c3dd

Audio replay will be available after the conference until July 18, 2026:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

Transcript will be available on:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 709578171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q2--2025-earnings-call,c4165853

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/751/4165853/a3baacd6c517ed38.pdf

Invitation ALV Q2 25 Webcast Telco July 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q2-2025-earnings-call-302485182.html

