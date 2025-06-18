Company Chooses Vonage Fusion for integrated internal and external communications

Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), has announced that Bluegrass Network, LLC has chosen Vonage to power its employee and customer communications. Bluegrass Network is an internet, ethernet and customer service solutions provider, and chose Vonage to enhance communications flexibility and efficiency across all channels.

Bluegrass Network plans to employ Vonage Fusion, which combines Vonage Business Communications (VBC), its unified communications solution with Vonage Contact Center (VCC), Intelligent Workspace, to ensure seamless connectivity among back-office employees and inbound and outbound agents.

"Our customer relationships are built on trust and we rely on the right technology to help us provide the personalized, precise and insight-driven service our longstanding customers expect from our teams," said Doug Updegraff, President and General Manager for Bluegrass Network, LLC. "With the addition of the AI-powered capabilities that Vonage Intelligent Workspace will bring to our contact center agents, we will be able to engage more deeply with our customers no matter how they choose to connect with us, while boosting agent productivity and gaining valuable analytics that will help us continue to deliver customized, real-time and 24/7 service to our clients' customers-from anywhere, on any channel, no matter what."

Vonage Fusion provides a mixed mode, flexible agent setup allowing different types of agents to work together seamlessly, while keeping everything connected on one platform for unified analytics and insights. With pre-built integrations to leading CRMs, agents can work seamlessly across various environments, creating a unified solution that connects back-office employees to the customer experience, facilitating real-time collaboration with subject matter experts. Enhanced by Vonage Communications APIs, the platform empowers agents with personalized, real-time connections, actionable insights, and exceptional customer experiences.

"At Vonage, we're committed to empowering businesses like Bluegrass Network to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape," said Reggie Scales, Head of Applications for Vonage. "Today's contact center plays a pivotal role in fostering engagement, satisfaction and loyalty-key elements for creating exceptional customer experiences. Through our Vonage Fusion cloud solution, with integrated AI, unified communications and contact center capabilities, we aim to unlock new levels of efficiency and opportunity for Bluegrass Network and their customers."

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation, providing a comprehensive set of engagement solutions to deliver richer, more personal and meaningful communications across the entire customer and employee experience.

Vonage's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere. Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering is fully programmable and allows developers to embed video, voice, chat, messaging, AI and verification into existing products, workflows and systems using communications APIs. Leveraging the power of the network, Vonage's CPaaS is expanding to incorporate new network capabilities exposed as APIs to help developers worldwide pioneer new, advanced applications that help enterprises reimagine their business, transform their operations and improve customer experiences.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About Bluegrass

Bluegrass Network, a managed internet, ethernet customer service solution provider, Founded in 1995 provides its fiber-optic infrastructure to over 400 miles, serving clients such as banks, cellular companies, factories, government offices, medical facilities, and telephone companies. Based in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the company is committed to delivering tailored networking solutions with a personal touch, ensuring clients have direct access to knowledgeable team members for prompt assistance. Bluegrass Network continually invests in both its advanced network and dedicated employees to provide exceptional service.

For more information, visit bluegrassnetwork.com or contact their office at 115 W. Williams St., Elizabethtown, KY 42701, phone: (270) 982-8860, email: sales@bluegrassnetwork.com.

