MIRA Pharmaceuticals' Lead Drug Candidate Ketamir-2 First Manuscript Accepted for Publication in the Peer-Reviewed Journal Frontiers in Pharmacology

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:MIRA) ("MIRA" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurologic, neuropsychiatric, and metabolic disorders, today announced that the first manuscript describing its lead drug candidate Ketamir-2, currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for neuropathic pain, has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Pharmacology.

The article, titled "KETAMIR-2, A NEW MOLECULAR ENTITY AND NOVEL KETAMINE ANALOG," authored by Itzchak Angel, Ph.D., MIRA's Chief Scientific Advisor, highlights Ketamir-2's pharmacological differentiation from ketamine and its potential as a next-generation CNS therapeutic.

Peer Review Validates Differentiated Pharmacology and Safety

Acceptance into Frontiers in Pharmacology provides external scientific validation by independent experts, underscoring the rigor and credibility of MIRA's research. The publication confirms that Ketamir-2 was specifically engineered to overcome limitations associated with ketamine-such as poor oral bioavailability, dissociative side effects, and non-specific receptor binding.

Key Highlights from the Publication:

Highly Selective, Cleaner Mechanism: Ketamir-2 is a low-affinity NMDA receptor antagonist that selectively targets the NMDA PCP site. Unlike ketamine, Ketamir-2 showed no significant interaction with over 40 other receptors, transporters, or ion channel targets-including dopamine, opioid, serotonin, and monoaminergic systems-highlighting its clean pharmacological profile and reduced off-target effects.

No Hyperlocomotion, Even at High Doses: In contrast to ketamine, Ketamir-2 did not induce hyperlocomotion in preclinical models-a behavior associated with agitation and schizophrenia-like symptoms-suggesting a favorable neurobehavioral safety profile.

Demonstrated Antidepressant and Anxiolytic Activity: In validated behavioral models (Open Field Test, Elevated Plus Maze, Forced Swim Test), Ketamir-2 demonstrated clear anxiolytic and antidepressant-like effects. Ketamine, used as a control, either showed no benefit or limited effect in most tests.

Oral Delivery with Efficient Brain Penetration: All studies were conducted via the oral route. Ketamir-2 was shown to cross the blood-brain barrier and is not a substrate for P-glycoprotein, which often limits oral drug delivery to the brain. This may explain Ketamir-2's ability to maintain CNS activity despite its lower NMDA receptor affinity.

"We are honored to see our foundational research on Ketamir-2 published in a high-impact scientific journal," said Erez Aminov, CEO of MIRA. "This milestone adds meaningful scientific credibility and supports our confidence in Ketamir-2's differentiated mechanism, favorable safety profile, and broad clinical potential."

"This peer-reviewed publication provides clear validation of the differentiated pharmacological profile of Ketamir-2," added Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor. "Its clean pharmacological profile and safety make it a compelling next-generation alternative to ketamine."

Clinical and Corporate Updates

MIRA also announced that its Phase 1 trial of Ketamir-2 is progressing as planned, with no safety concerns reported to date and dose escalation advancing. The Company expects to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial in neuropathic pain by year-end 2025, pending regulatory clearance.

In addition, the Company is preparing new scientific data submissions and presentations to further support Ketamir-2's clinical development and potential across CNS-related conditions.

MIRA also reaffirmed that the acquisition of SKNY Pharmaceuticals, which includes a first-in-class oral CB1/CB2 inverse agonist for obesity and smoking cessation (SKNY-1), is progressing on track. The Company has submitted the required regulatory filings for the merger to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The publication will be available upon release at: www.frontiersin.org/journals/pharmacology

